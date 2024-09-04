Men’s High Jump T63 Final, Paris Paralympics 2024 Highlights: Double Podium For India As Sharad, Mariyappan Clinch Silver And Bronze

Men’s High Jump T63 Final Highlights
India finishes with a double podium in the men’s high jump T63 final as Sharad Kumar settles for silver, while Mariyappan Thangavelu clinches bronze.
The start list of the men's high jump T63 final
Sharad Kumar
Yves Noe Batifi Loumou
Łukasz Mamczarz
Ezra Frech
Mariyappan Thangavelu
Wagner Astacio
Sam Grewe
Shailesh Kumar
Shailesh Kumar has decided to attempt 1.72m, while Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu have decided to start from 1.77m. All three Indians have skipped the 1.67m mark.
And as simple as that, no problems there. Shailesh Kumar who had decided to attempt the 1.72m mark, clears it with ease.
It's the first jump for India's Sharad Kumar and he clears his first attempt of 1.77m as well. So far so good for the Indians.
Well, make it three out of three. Two-time Paralympic medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu goes past the 1.77m mark in his first attempt. All three Indians are off the mark.
India’s Shailesh Kumar now crosses the 1.77m barrier. In a shocking turn of events, the reigning Paralympic champion Sam Grewe of the United States of America has failed to come through the 1.77 mark.
And there's an upset! Sam Grewe fails to cross the 1.77m mark and is out of the competition. Absolute scenes in Paris! Who would have even thought?
India's Sharad Kumar goes for the 1.81m mark and does a fine, fine job. Did it like he could pull that off in his sleep. Stunning high-jumping.
The other two Indians, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar both clear it. There's smiles on the faces, but the job is yet to be finished. Great stuff!
Can the Indians sweep the podium in the men's high jump T63 final? All three have cleared the 1.81m in their first attempt, and are in the top half.
India's Sharad Kumar fails to cross the 1.85m on his first attempt. Can the other two do it? Just five remain after three athletes were eliminated for not clearing the required height.
Mariyappan Thangavelu clears the 1.85 in his first attempt with a that's how it's done look. Fantastic high-jumping from the Indian.
Sharad Kumar clears the 1.85m mark in his second attempt, and this time around, does it easy. Shailesh Kumar also manages to clear the 1.85 in his second attempt. This is also his personal best! Talk about the place to do it.
All three Indians, Sharad Kumar, Mariappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar fail to clear the 1.88m in their first attempts.
Sharad Kumar goes past the 1.88m in his second attempt, while Mariyappan Thangavelu fails to clear.
Mariyappan goes for 1.85m in his third but fails to clear. However, it is bronze as Wagner nor Shailesh fail to clear the height. It's also the third Paralympic medal for Thangavelu. Sensational scenes in Paris.
It's Sharad Kumar versus Ezra Frech for gold in the men's high jump T63 final. The American clears the 1.91m while Sharad has failed in his first attempt.
Ezra Frech clears the 1.94m mark and has yet another Paralympic record to his name. While on the other hand, Sharad again fails to clear in his second attempt.
It is a Paralympic silver for Sharad Kumar. India takes both silver and bronze in the men's high jump T63 final at the Paris Paralympics.
India now has 20 medals to their Paris Paralympics tally. Read that again. 20 medals. What a stunning performance from these athletes. Just remarkable.
