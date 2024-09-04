Other Sports

Men’s High Jump T63 Final, Paris Paralympics 2024 Highlights: Double Podium For India As Sharad, Mariyappan Clinch Silver And Bronze

India finishes with a double podium in the men’s high jump T63 final as Sharad Kumar settles for silver, while Mariyappan Thangavelu clinches bronze.

Outlook Sports Desk
3 September 2024
3 September 2024
India Para Athlete Sharad Kumar X/Sharad_Kumar01
Welcome to the highlights of the men’s high jump T63 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Indian para-athletes Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu both clinched silver and bronze at the event.
Men’s High Jump T63 Final Highlights

Paris Paralympics: When In The Men's High Jump T63 Final?

The men's high jump T63 final is scheduled to take place at 11:50 PM where India's Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, and Shailesh Kumar be in action.

Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

We are just minutes away from the men's high jump T63 final. Can India add more medals to their tally? We will find out soon.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

The start list of the men's high jump T63 final

Sharad Kumar 

Yves Noe Batifi Loumou 

Łukasz Mamczarz 

Ezra Frech 

Mariyappan Thangavelu 

Wagner Astacio 

Sam Grewe 

Shailesh Kumar

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

Shailesh Kumar has decided to attempt 1.72m, while Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu have decided to start from 1.77m. All three Indians have skipped the 1.67m mark. 

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

And as simple as that, no problems there. Shailesh Kumar who had decided to attempt the 1.72m mark, clears it with ease.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

It's the first jump for India's Sharad Kumar and he clears his first attempt of 1.77m as well. So far so good for the Indians.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

Well, make it three out of three. Two-time Paralympic medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu goes past the 1.77m mark in his first attempt. All three Indians are off the mark.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

India’s Shailesh Kumar now crosses the 1.77m barrier. In a shocking turn of events, the reigning Paralympic champion Sam Grewe of the United States of America has failed to come through the 1.77 mark.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

And there's an upset! Sam Grewe fails to cross the 1.77m mark and is out of the competition. Absolute scenes in Paris! Who would have even thought?

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

India's Sharad Kumar goes for the 1.81m mark and does a fine, fine job. Did it like he could pull that off in his sleep. Stunning high-jumping.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

The other two Indians, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar both clear it. There's smiles on the faces, but the job is yet to be finished. Great stuff!

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

Can the Indians sweep the podium in the men's high jump T63 final? All three have cleared the 1.81m in their first attempt, and are in the top half.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

India's Sharad Kumar fails to cross the 1.85m on his first attempt. Can the other two do it? Just five remain after three athletes were eliminated for not clearing the required height.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

Mariyappan Thangavelu clears the 1.85 in his first attempt with a that's how it's done look. Fantastic high-jumping from the Indian.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

Sharad Kumar clears the 1.85m mark in his second attempt, and this time around, does it easy. Shailesh Kumar also manages to clear the 1.85 in his second attempt. This is also his personal best! Talk about the place to do it.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

All three Indians, Sharad Kumar, Mariappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar fail to clear the 1.88m in their first attempts.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

Sharad Kumar goes past the 1.88m in his second attempt, while Mariyappan Thangavelu fails to clear.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

Mariyappan goes for 1.85m in his third but fails to clear. However, it is bronze as Wagner nor Shailesh fail to clear the height. It's also the third Paralympic medal for Thangavelu. Sensational scenes in Paris.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

It's Sharad Kumar versus Ezra Frech for gold in the men's high jump T63 final. The American clears the 1.91m while Sharad has failed in his first attempt.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

Ezra Frech clears the 1.94m mark and has yet another Paralympic record to his name. While on the other hand, Sharad again fails to clear in his second attempt.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s High Jump T63 Final Live Updates

It is a Paralympic silver for Sharad Kumar. India takes both silver and bronze in the men's high jump T63 final at the Paris Paralympics.

Paris Paralympics: Medals Galore!!

India now has 20 medals to their Paris Paralympics tally. Read that again. 20 medals. What a stunning performance from these athletes. Just remarkable.

And That's The Night!

What an incredible day it has been! Thank you so much for joining us, and until next time, goodbye and take care!

