LA Championship Golf: Aditi Ashok Slips To T-50 Spot

Aditi Ashok had four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. It was the second double bogey of the week for the Indian, who had double bogeyed the 10th a day earlier

Aditi Ashok/X
Aditi Ashok had a disappointing run after she slipped to T-50 Spot at LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship.
Aditi Ashok closed in a disappointing manner with a double bogey and a bogey on the final two holes of her third round and slipped to T-50 at the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship. (More Sports News)

The Indian star has had a modest season so far on the LPGA in 2024.

Overall, Aditi had four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. It was the second double bogey of the week for the Indian, who had double bogeyed the 10th a day earlier.

Aditi Ashok will be representing India at Paris Olympics 2024. - Aditi Ashok/X
LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship: Aditi Ashok Makes Cut

BY PTI

Grace Kim stumbled to a 5-over 76 but still held on to a share of the lead at the Wilshire Country Club.

Four strokes ahead entering the day after rounds of 64 and 66, Kim was tied with fellow Australian Hannah Green, the defending champion who saved par with a 12-footer on the par-3 18th for a 70. They were at 7-under 206.

There were three players in tied third and it included Maja Stark, playing alongside Kim in the final group.

Aditi Ashok hits from the fifth tee during the first round of the LPGA LA Championship golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club. - AP Photo/Ryan Sun
LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship: Disappointing Start For Aditi Ashok

BY PTI

Stark bogeyed the 18th for a 73. The Swede was one shot behind Jin Hee Im of South Korean, who had a back-nine 30 in a 63 for the best round of the day and Germany's Esther Henseleit (71).

Kim bogeyed the par-5 second hole and had a double bogey on the par-3 fourth. She also dropped shots on the par-4 10th and 16th holes.

Stark finished second last week outside Houston in The Chevron Championship.

