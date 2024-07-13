Other Sports

Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Carson, Long Beach Join Host City Lineup

The city's velodrome previously hosted track cycling at the 1984 LA Olympics

Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Carson, Long Beach Join Host City Lineup
info_icon

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on Friday announced more venue assignments, with the cities of Carson and Long Beach reprising their roles from previous games held in the region. (More Sports News)

Carson will host track cycling at the velodrome, field hockey in the adjacent fields, rugby sevens in the stadium and tennis at Dignity Health Sports Park, although the 2028 Games are not using the existing corporate names for stadiums and arenas.

The city's velodrome previously hosted track cycling at the 1984 LA Olympics.

Long Beach will be the site of rowing and canoe sprint at its Marine Stadium, handball at Long Beach Arena, marathon swimming and triathlon along the city's waterfront, sailing at Belmont Shore and water polo in a temporary pool in the convention center parking lot, as well as artistic swimming, which was announced earlier.

Rowing and canoe sprint were relocated from Lake Perris in Riverside County, which is 1 1/2 hours from Long Beach. The city hosted archery, fencing, sailing and volleyball at the 1984 Games. Marine Stadium hosted rowing at the 1932 Games.

Seven more sports were added to venues south of downtown Los Angeles along the Figueroa Street corridor, joining athletics, gymnastics and diving which were previously announced.

The Los Angeles Convention Center, which was used in 1984 as the main press center, will host fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling. Weightlifting will be at a theater across the street.

Spectators at the India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. - null
Cricket At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: What This Means For The Sport And For India

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Golf will be played at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles. Badminton will be held at Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus.

“With these venue assignments, we're very proud to bring the Games to many of our vibrant and diverse communities,” said Janet Evans, LA28 chief athlete officer and a four-time gold medalist.

“The City of Los Angeles will host more Olympic sports than anywhere else, and Carson and Long Beach, which hosted competitions in previous Games, will host more competitions than ever before.”

Last month, the Los Angeles organizing committee proposed several venue assignments that move competitions outside of city boundaries, compared to its 2017 bid plan.

Those changes require written consent from the city council, which is reviewing the proposal. The International Olympic Committee has already approved the changes.

The venue assignments announced Friday don't move events outside of city boundaries.

Still to come are venue assignments for new sports that were added since the city's original bid plan in 2017.

The Los Angeles Olympics will be held from July 14-30, 2028, the third time the city has hosted the games.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Switzerland Vs Croatia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 19
  2. Gibraltar Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 18
  3. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  4. India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK
  5. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  2. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  3. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
  4. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  5. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
Tennis News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  2. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
  3. Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch
  4. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Confident Of Double Spain Success Ahead Of Euro 2024 Final
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Bypoll Vote Counting In 7 States Underway, Centre Amends Rules To Pave Way For More Power To J&K LG
  2. Assembly Bypoll 2024 Results: Counting Underway On 13 Constituencies Across 7 States
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  4. Andhra Pradesh: Police Registers FIR After Dancer Bites Off Hen During Live Show
  5. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
Entertainment News
  1. Ambani Wedding: Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Groove To 'Bhangra Pale', Rajinikanth, Ranveer, Priyanka Light Up Anant Ambani's Baraat With Their Performances
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky, Couples Mark Their Presence In Stylish Ethnic Looks
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. SpaceX Rocket Accident Leaves Company's Starlink Satellites In Wrong Orbit
  2. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  3. Nigeria: 22 Students Killed As School Building Collapses In Plateau State
  4. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  5. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report