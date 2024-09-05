Kapil Parmar Vs Elielton De Oliveira, Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Highlights: Indian Judoka Basks In Glory

Kapil Parmar Vs Elielton De Oliveira, Paris Paralympics: What Is J1 Class
The J1 class in para judo is for the athletes who suffer from no to very low visual activity. Athletes in this category wear red circles to indicate that they may need guided support before, during and after a contest.
Paris Paralympics: When Is Kapil Parmar's Judo Bronze Medal Bout?
The para judo men's - 60kg J1 bronze medal bout between India's Kapil Parmar and Elielton De Oliveira is scheduled to take place at 8:02 PM IST.
Paris Paralympics: Para Judo Evening Session
The evening session in Para Judo at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 is underway. Kapil’s Parmar's bronze medal bout against Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira is fifth on the bout schedule.
Paris Paralympics: Road To Kapil Parmar's Bronze Bout
India's Kapil Parmar beat Venezuela's Marcos Dennis Blanco in the quarters, but was defeated by Iran's Banitaba Khorram Abadi in the semi-finals at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Live Updates
It's almost Kapil Parmar time! We are moments away from the bronze medal bout. Can the Indian seal yet another medal for the country?
Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Live Updates
What's on the line?
Kapil Parman can etch his name into the history books by becoming India’s first judoka to win a medal at Paralympics. He is also the world No. 1
Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Live Updates
And that’s that. Ippon for India’s Kapil Parmar. He throws Oliveira on the mat, and takes the bout as well as the bronze medal.
Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Live Updates
With this bronze, Kapil Parmar also created history to win India's first-ever medal in para judo at Paralympics. Adding to it, this was also India's first-ever time qualification in the discipline at the Summer Games.
Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Live Updates
The medals keep coming for India, and Kapil Parmar's bronze is now the country's 25th medal at the Paris Paralympics. Simply sensational!
And That's Us!
Thank you so much for joining us! Until next time, take care and goodbye!