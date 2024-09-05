Other Sports

Kapil Parmar Vs Elielton De Oliveira, Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Highlights: Indian Judoka Basks In Glory

Catch the highlights of the Kapil Parmar Vs Elielton De Oliveira, Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Bout at the Paris Paralympics 2024, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
5 September 2024
5 September 2024
India's Kapil Parmar will be in bronze medal action. Paralympics
Kapil Parmar etched his name into the history books by becoming India’s first judoka to win a medal at Paralympics. He beat Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira in the men's 60kg J1 category. Catch all the highlights of the bronze medal bout, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Kapil Parmar Vs Elielton De Oliveira, Paris Paralympics: What Is J1 Class

The J1 class in para judo is for the athletes who suffer from no to very low visual activity. Athletes in this category wear red circles to indicate that they may need guided support before, during and after a contest.

Paris Paralympics: When Is Kapil Parmar's Judo Bronze Medal Bout?

The para judo men's - 60kg J1 bronze medal bout between India's Kapil Parmar and Elielton De Oliveira is scheduled to take place at 8:02 PM IST.

Paris Paralympics: Para Judo Evening Session

The evening session in Para Judo at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 is underway. Kapil’s Parmar's bronze medal bout against Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira is fifth on the bout schedule.

Paris Paralympics: Road To Kapil Parmar's Bronze Bout

India's Kapil Parmar beat Venezuela's Marcos Dennis Blanco in the quarters, but was defeated by Iran's Banitaba Khorram Abadi in the semi-finals at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Live Updates

It's almost Kapil Parmar time! We are moments away from the bronze medal bout. Can the Indian seal yet another medal for the country?

Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Live Updates

What's on the line?

Kapil Parman can etch his name into the history books by becoming India’s first judoka to win a medal at Paralympics. He is also the world No. 1

Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Live Updates

And that’s that. Ippon for India’s Kapil Parmar. He throws Oliveira on the mat, and takes the bout as well as the bronze medal.

Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Live Updates

With this bronze, Kapil Parmar also created history to win India's first-ever medal in para judo at Paralympics. Adding to it, this was also India's first-ever time qualification in the discipline at the Summer Games.

Para Judo Men's - 60kg J1 Bronze Medal Live Updates

The medals keep coming for India, and Kapil Parmar's bronze is now the country's 25th medal at the Paris Paralympics. Simply sensational!

And That's Us!

Thank you so much for joining us! Until next time, take care and goodbye!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  2. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  3. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
  4. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  5. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 900 Career Goals, But Claims Records 'Haunt' Him
  2. 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao Leaves Brazil Camp Due To Injury
  3. San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein: La Serenissima Claim Maiden Competitive Win In UEFA Nations League
  4. Nations League: De Bruyne Remains Committed To Belgium After Euro 2024 Disappointment
  5. Nations League: Deschamps Bemused By 'Embarrassing' Rabiot Transfer Situation
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open: Federer Receives Warm Applause Upon Return - Watch
  3. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  4. Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At US Open
  5. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: 7 Years Of Delayed Justice, Supreme Court Calls For Speedy Trial | Case In Focus
  2. Don't You Remember My Story?
  3. How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy
  4. Day In Pics: September 05, 2024
  5. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  2. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  4. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  5. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin In Touch With India, Brazil & China For Peace Talks; Kyiv Gets New Foreign Minister
  2. Macron Names Michel Barnier As New PM After 'Inconclusive' Snap Polls | What Led To France's Coalition Era?
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution
  5. Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 Highlights: Kapil Parmar Secures Historic Bronze In Men's Judo As India Complete 25 Medals