Indian Squash's Olympic Dream Gets Boost With Key Partnership Ahead Of LA 2028

Parth Jindal (centre), founder of JSW Sports and IIS, along with Mathew Lattimore, founder and president of M Resources, launched the Squash Excellence Programme at the Indian Open finals. Photo: X/Inspire Institute of Sport

Parth Jindal (centre), founder of JSW Sports and IIS, along with Mathew Lattimore, founder and president of M Resources, launched the Squash Excellence Programme at the Indian Open finals. Photo: X/Inspire Institute of Sport