Indian Squash's Olympic Dream Gets Boost With Key Partnership Ahead Of LA 2028

Through the Inspire Institute of Sport's partnership with M Resources, Indian squash players will benefit from access to globally renowned coaches, advanced sports science testing, and holistic performance support including strength and conditioning, nutrition, physiotherapy, and mental conditioning

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Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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Indian Squash los angeles Olympic games 2028 Dream iis m resources Partnership
Parth Jindal (centre), founder of JSW Sports and IIS, along with Mathew Lattimore, founder and president of M Resources, launched the Squash Excellence Programme at the Indian Open finals. Photo: X/Inspire Institute of Sport
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • IIS announces partnership with commodities firm M Resources for its Squash Excellence Programme

  • Collaboration could help host larger international tournaments on Indian soil

  • Initiative will also provide opportunities for international exposure through PSA events

In a bid to groom India's best squash talent for the sport's historic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has announced a partnership with Brisbane-headquartered global commodities firm M Resources to bolster its Squash Excellence Programme.

The announcement, made from Mumbai, comes amid Indian squash's ascent on the world stage. In recent months, young star Anahat Singh has broken into the world top 20, while Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar have all climbed into the global top 50 on the men's side — a concentration of talent that has not been seen from India in the sport's history.

Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports and IIS, described the partnership as a "huge fillip" for the game, saying it would allow IIS to deepen its support for the Squash Excellence Programme and host larger international tournaments on Indian soil.

"At IIS, we are committed to bringing the world's best to India and giving our athletes every chance to showcase their skills as we lead up to the Asian Games this year and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. It has been a breakthrough year for Indian squash. M-Resources coming on board provides a huge fillip to the game.

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"It allows us to increase our support for the Squash Excellence Program and host even larger international tournaments on our shores. At IIS, along with the SRFI, our aim is higher — it is about Olympic medals. I want to thank Matt Lattimore and M Resources for supporting our athletes on this journey. Jai Hind!"

Launched in 2023, the IIS Squash Excellence Programme is a non-residential high-performance training initiative supporting 20 athletes across three competitive tiers: the Elite Squad (3–4 athletes), Performance Squad (7–9 athletes), and Development Squad (8–10 athletes). The programme works with leading players including Anahat, Ramit and Veer, with the objective of building a structured pathway from emerging talent to Olympic contenders.

Squash players Anahat Singh, right, and Ramit Tandon address a press conference ahead of the 'JSW Indian Open 2026 squash tournament', in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Indian Open 2026 Squash Tournament: Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh Bag Singles Titles

BY PTI

Through the M Resources partnership, athletes will benefit from access to globally renowned coaches, advanced sports science testing, and holistic performance support including strength and conditioning, nutrition, physiotherapy, and mental conditioning. The initiative will also provide opportunities for international exposure through PSA events, training camps, and competitive match-play simulations.

Manisha Malhotra, president of IIS, said: "I would like to welcome M Resources to the IIS family. Their support for our squash programme comes at a very exciting time for the sport, which has been knocking on the door of the Olympic programme for many years and has now finally been included for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

"India has a rich heritage in squash, and we have big aspirations for the sport. Through this programme, we hope to build athletes capable of competing at the highest level, and ultimately an Olympic medal is what we are working towards."

The partnership is particularly timely given squash's long journey to Olympic inclusion. The sport had been a persistent contender for the Olympic programme for years before finally being confirmed for LA 2028 — giving nations like India, with a deep reservoir of emerging talent, a defined target to aim for. For IIS and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), an Olympic medal is no longer an abstract ambition; it is the explicit objective.

Matt Lattimore, founder and president of M Resources, said the firm was proud to back IIS at "such a pivotal moment". He added, "IIS has built a world-class high-performance ecosystem, and we believe the Squash Excellence Programme has the potential to nurture athletes who can compete — and succeed — on the Olympic stage at Los Angeles 2028 and beyond. We look forward to a continued and mutually supportive working relationship with JSW in the future."

The collaboration adds to IIS' growing roster of international partnerships and reinforces its status as one of India's premier high-performance sporting ecosystems. With the Asian Games on the horizon this year and LA 2028 firmly in sight, this latest announcement signals that Indian squash is moving with serious intent — and serious backing.

Q

Has squash ever been part of the Olympics roster before?

A

No, LA 2028 will mark squash's debut at the Olympic Games.

Q

Has any Indian player reached top 20 in squash rankings?

A

Yes, 18-year-old women's player Anahat Singh has broken into the world top 20.

Q

Is there any dedicated programme run for squash by any private entity in India?

A

Yes, the Inspire Institute of Sport runs a Squash Excellence Programme for Indian athletes.

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