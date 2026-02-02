Anahat Singh Wins Maiden PSA Bronze-Level Title, Breaks Into Top 20 Ranking By Conquering Squash On Fire Open

Anahat Singh wins her maiden PSA Bronze-level title at the Squash On Fire Open
This is the biggest title of Anahat's Squash career
With the win, she became the youngest Asian female to break into top 20 rankings
Indian teenage sensation Anahat Singh produced a stunning performance to upset top seed and world No. 10 Georgina Kennedy of England 12-10, 11-5, 11-7 and clinch her maiden PSA Bronze-level title at the Squash On Fire Open in Washington.
The triumph marked the biggest title of the 15-year-old's career and her 15th overall on the PSA Tour, achieved in just 26 tournaments.
With the win, Anahat also broke into the top 20 rankings as she climbed up to World No. 19. She also became the youngest Asian female player to break into top 20 rankings. She surpassed Malaysian legend Nicol David to achieve the feat.
The seventh seed Anahat, who had lost to Kennedy in their only previous meeting, showed remarkable composure in the final, reeling off four consecutive points to snatch the opening game after trailing 8-10 and thereafter taking firm control of the contest.
"I'm extremely happy. I knew I wanted to do well in these events, improve my ranking and put in strong performances, and I’m glad I was able to do that this time," Anahat said after the win.
(With Inputs From PTI)