Other Sports

IOA's Executive Council Postpones Special General Meeting Amidst Growing Controversy

IOA director George Mathew had informed the executive council and other stakeholders about the postponement following a directive from under-fire Usha

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
IOA
Usha has been at loggerheads with a majority of EC members after she announced the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as IOA CEO on January 5.
info_icon

The revolting Executive Council (EC) members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have decided to postpone the Special General Meeting (SGM) they had called on November 10 due to "unforeseen circumstances", just days after a separate notice of postponement of the event on the instructions of embattled president PT Usha. (More Sports News)

The SGM was originally scheduled for October 25 but two days prior to that, both Usha and the 12 revolting EC members had issued separate circulars to postpone the meeting.

IOA director George Mathew had informed the executive council and other stakeholders about the postponement following a directive from under-fire Usha.

Just a few hours later, joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey shot off an official communication to  the members of State Olympic Associations and athletes commission that the SGM has been postponed to November 10. He signed the circular as 'acting CEO'.

In his latest communication dated October 26, Chaubey informed the stakeholders that the SGM has been postponed again, this time indefinitely.

IOA President PT Usha. - X | PT Usha
PT Usha Calls Axing Of Major Sports From 2026 CWG 'Disappointing' But Finds Silver Lining

BY PTI

"... the IOA notice dated 9th October 2024 calling for the SGM on 25th October 2024 and the subsequent letter dated 23rd October 2024 postponing the meeting and indicating a new date are both hereby cancelled," Chaubey wrote.

"A new notice, along with the agenda for the rescheduled General Meeting will be issued in due course. The postponement has been necessitated by unforeseen circumstances, and we will ensure that the revised schedule is communicated at the earliest opportunity."

Usha has been at loggerheads with a majority of EC members after she announced the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as IOA CEO on January 5. 

The 12 EC members had refused to ratify Iyer's appointment as IOA CEO. They had maintained that Chaubey is still the "acting CEO" of the IOA, a role he was discharging before Usha's appointment of Iyer.

Usha, on the other hand, had even asked the IOA administrative staff not to take instructions from Chaubey as she had appointed Iyer as the CEO.

According to a former official, an SGM can be called only for a specific or special purpose and that could be the reason why Chaubey "cancelled" the earlier two notices.

Chaubey's earlier letter calling for the SGM had several agenda items, including a motion of 'no-confidence' against Usha.

While calling the SGM, to be held on October 25 and later postponed, Usha had mentioned that the main agenda would be to decide on whether Iyer's appointment as CEO was valid or the EC has the power to reject it.

She, however, had also mentioned several other agenda items.

"Many agenda items can be listed and discussed during the AGM but not in an SGM. So, maybe Chaubey may issue another notice in the coming days of an SGM with single point agenda which is about the appointment of Iyer by Usha as CEO," the former official said.

According to Article 8.1 of the IOA Constitution, a SGM may be summoned at any time by the President through the CEO and/or by decision of a simple majority of the Executive Council members, and/or shall be convened on a written requisition signed by presidents and secretaries of not less than 50 per cent member units entitled to vote, within one month from the date of receipt by the CEO of the said requisition.

A notice to hold an SGM shall be issued 15 clear days before the date of the actual meeting.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match On TV And Online
  2. Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch UGA Vs BHR Cricket Match On TV And Online
  3. England Tour Of West Indies 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
  4. Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. India 1-1 Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship: AIFF To Write To Federation Regarding NEP-W Holding Up Match
  3. Serie A: Milan Rhythm Disrupted By Bologna Postponement, Says Fonseca
  4. Premier League Matchday 9: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
  5. What Made Erik Ten Hag's Position Untenable? Here's What Club Legend Gary Neville Said
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa
  2. Justice Puttaswamy Lead Petitioner In ‘Right To Privacy Case’ Dies At 98
  3. Himanta Sarma's 'Simple Mathematics' Comment On Muslim Population Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
  4. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  5. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later