Shreyas Iyer And Ravi Bishnoi Make Comeback In India's T20I Squad Vs New Zealand Series As Injury Replacements

The five-match series T20I is scheduled just before the upcoming 2026 T20I World Cup and both these players still have a slim chance to make it into the World Cup squads if any of the injured players could not recover in time

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand T20I squad
Shreyas Iyer makes a comeback in the Indian T20I side against New Zealand in place of injured Tilak Varma. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been added in India's T20I squad against New Zealand

  • Shreyas Iyer is roped in for the first three T20Is only

  • The first match of the T20I series will be played in Nagpur on January 21

An unforeseen spate of injuries to Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar has prompted the Indian management to make two changes in the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand starting from January 21, 2026.

Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been roped in for the first three T20Is on January 21, 23, and 25 in place of Tilak Varma, who's expected to miss only the first three matches against New Zealand.

Ravi Bishnoi, meanwhile, is raked in for the injured all-rounder Washington Sundar, who picked up a side strain during the on-going ODI series against New Zealand and will remain with the Indian team for the entirety of the T20I series.

India's Updated T20I squad for New Zealand Series

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi

While India have already announced their squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, this call-up comes as a beacon of hope for both the players, especially Shreyas Iyer.

Related Content
Related Content

Iyer has been recalled for Tilak Varma, who recently underwent an emergency surgery for Testicular Torsion. While he is expected to join the Indian team for the last two matches of the New Zealand series, there are speculations that he might not recover in time for the World Cup, and if that happens, then Shreyas Iyer has a really good chance to make a lateral entry into India's World Cup squad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  2. IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Install AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

  3. Was Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma's Dismissal As ODI Captain? Ex-IND Player Makes Staggering Claims

  4. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

  5. BCB Reschedules Bangladesh Premier League 2026 After Players Call Off Protests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC

  4. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  5. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  2. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  3. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  4. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  5. Fears of Regional Chaos Drive Arab Push To Stop US Strikes On Iran

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC