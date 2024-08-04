After facing disappointment in the individual events, members of the Indian women's table tennis team are set to kick-start their campaign against Romania at the Paris Olympics round of 16 on Monday (August 5). Watch the India vs Romania TT match live on TV and online. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The Indian team comprises Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath. Ayhika Mukherjee is the reserve player for the women’s team. She is not staying at the Games Village, but will be called upon in case of any injuries to the three frontline players.
Both Sreeja and Manika had earlier made history by becoming the first Indian table tennis players to reach the round of 16 in a singles event at the Olympics. But neither of them could progress further.
Sreeja went down 0-4 to eventual silver medallist Sun Yingsha in the pre-quarters. The scoreline does not reflect the true nature of the match, as Sreeja was leading 10-6 in the first game, before Yingsha won six points in a row.
Sreeja squandered five game points in the second game too, as the Chinese world number 1 claimed seven consecutive points to bamboozle the Indian.
Manika also fought hard before going down to Japan’s Miu Hirano 1-4 (6-11, 9-11, 12-10, 8-11 6-11) in the round of 16.
The clash against Romania promises to be a tough one as the fourth seeds possess strong players like Bernadette Szocs and Adina Diaconu. India are the 11th seeds in the event.
Before the round of 16 match between India and Romania begins, here are the key streaming and other details:
India Vs Romania, Women's Team Round Of 16 Match Live Streaming Details
When will the India vs Romania, women's team round of 16 match be played?
The India vs Romania, women's team table tennis round of 16 match will be played on Monday, August 5 at 1:30pm IST at the South Paris Arena on Table 4.
Where will the India vs Romania, women's team round of 16 match be telecast and live streamed?
The round of 16 match of India's women's table tennis team will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.