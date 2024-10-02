Other Sports

India To Host First-Ever Kho Kho World Cup Featuring 16 Teams From 24 Countries And Six Continents

Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) made the announcement on Wednesday

Kho-Kho
Kho Kho File Photo
info_icon

The first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup will be held in India next year and will feature 16 men’s and women’s teams from 24 countries and six continents. (More Sports News)

Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) made the announcement on Wednesday.

"Kho Kho has its roots in India and this World Cup will highlight the rich cultural heritage and competitive spirit of the sport. Today, the sport that started in the mud and has gone to the mat now has a global presence with 54 countries playing the sport across the world," KKFI said.

“Our ultimate goal is to see Kho Kho recognied as an Olympic sport by 2032 and this World Cup is the first step towards that dream,” said KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal.

