India Table Tennis Squad For Asian Games 2026: Manika Batra Named In Reserves After Missing Selection Criteria Cut

P PTI 19 June 2026 2:16 am Published at: 19 June 2026 1:41 am Updated on:

Manika Batra has been dropped from India’s Asian Games squad after failing to meet TTFI selection criteria due to absence from domestic events, which affected her rankings. She remains on the reserves list alongside Swastika Ghosh for the Aichi-Nagoya Games (Sept 19–Oct 4)

P PTI 19 June 2026 2:16 am Published at: 19 June 2026 1:41 am Updated on: