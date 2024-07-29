Other Sports

India's Olympic Heartbreaks: Arjun Babuta Joins Likes Of PT Usha, Milkha Singh - Check List

With his fourth-place finish at the 10m air rifle final in Paris 2024, Arjun Babuta joined the sizeable list of Indian athletes to have narrowly lost out on Olympic medals. We take a look at some of the most painful near-misses

Arjun-Babuta-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-AP-Photo
India's Arjun Babuta gestures after finishing fourth in the 10m air rifle men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. Photo: AP
info_icon

Making his Olympics debut, Indian shooter Arjun Babuta came pretty close to bagging the country's second Paris 2024 medal, before finishing fourth in the men's 10m air rifle final on Monday. Babuta shot a total of 208.4, with a 9.5 in response to Croatia's Miran Maricic's 10.7 extinguishing the former's hopes of finishing on the podium. (Highlights | Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The 25-year-old Babuta started the final with a 10.7 and followed that with a 10.2. A third shot of 10.5 saw him take the fourth spot, while a 10.4 in his fourth attempt lifted him to third place. He finished the first series with a solid 10.6.

He started the second series with a 10.7, followed that with a 10.5 and shot a near-perfect 10.8 in the second shot of the first elimination series.

That effort propelled him into the second place while reducing the deficit between him and world record holder Chinese Sheng Lihao to 0.1 point. However, he could not sustain the form and missed out on the medal.

India's Arjun Babuta in action during the 10m air rifle men's final at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (July 29). - AP
Arjun Babuta Narrowly Misses Out On Medal, Finishes 4th In Paris Olympics Rifle Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Babuta's near-miss adds to a list of heartaches that Indians faced in the Olympics -

Indian Men's Football Team (1956, Melbourne):

Indian football legend Neville D'Souza became the first Asian to score a hat-trick at the Olympics as India progressed to the semi-finals with a 4-2 win over hosts Australia in the quarter-final. They played Yugoslavia in the semis and despite Neville giving India a deserved lead, the Yugoslavians mounted a comeback to claim an important victory. India lost their bronze medal match to Bulgaria 0-3 as their footballing sojourn ended in a heartbreak.

Milkha Singh (1960, Rome):

Termed as the 'Flying Sikh', Milkha Singh finished fourth in the 400m athletics final as he missed out on a bronze medal by the narrowest of margins. Milkha had easily passed the heats, and improved his timing in the quarter-final and went a step further in the semis. However, in the final, Milkha went on to face heartbreak as he finished 0.1 seconds behind South Africa's Malcom Spence as the Indian missed out on a medal opportunity.

PT Usha (1984, Los Angeles):

India's PT Usha is another name on the list who missed out on a prized athletics medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics. The Payyoli Express missed out on bronze in the 400m hurdles by 1/100th of a second despite becoming the first India athlete to win an Olympic semi-final. In the final, she clocked 55.42 seconds but narrowly missed out a medal as she finished fourth, behind Romania's Cristina Cojocaru.

Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi (2004, Athens):

India's Men's doubles tennis duo of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes lost to Croatia's Mario Ancic and Ivan Ljubicic. In a grueling contest, the Indian pair would lose 7-6 (5), 4-6, 16-14 in a match that lasted four hours.

Joydeep Karmakar (2012, London):

India's Joydeep Karmakar came ever so close to grabbing country's first medal in the 50m rifle prone shooting event, at the 2012 Olympics. While the 10m air rifle bronze medallist Gagan Narang failed to qualify for the final, Karmakar did advance but finished fourth with a score of 699.1, just 1.9 points less that the bronze medal winner's score of 701.0.

Dipa Karmakar (2016, Rio de Janeiro):

Another Olympian who narrowly missed out on a medal is India's first female gymnast to feature in the Games, Dipa Karmakar. The then 22-year old, who was competing with the likes of USA's Simone Biles, began the final with a Tsukahara 720 and scored 14.866 points.

Her second vault, the Produnova earned her 15.266 points that kept her in the second spot. However, Biles and Russia's Maria Paseka turned the tide as Karmakar missed out on a bronze, as she finished behind Switzerland's Giulia Steingruber.

Indian Women's Hockey Team (2020, Tokyo):

The women's hockey team would face heartache at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite taking a 2-0 lead in the bronze medal match against Great Britain. Goals from Ellie Rayer (16th minute), Sarah Robertson (24th), Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th) and Grace Balsdon (48th) gave the Brits a memorable 4-3 win over the Indian side as the latter finished fourth.

Aditi Ashok (2020, Tokyo):

Golfer Aditi Ashok came as close as it gets in clinching India's first-ever Olympic golf medal at Tokyo 2020, but fell agonizingly short in the Women’s Golf Individual Strokeplay. Aditi, who came in the contest ranked 200 in the world, finished outside the bronze medal position after 72 holes. It was a despairing result for the young golfer, who had finished Round 3 in the silver medal position.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  3. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  4. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  5. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Superb Iga Swiatek Progresses To The Next Round - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Beats Nadal In 2nd Round - In Pics
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Rafael Nadal, Reaches 3rd Round - Data Debrief
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Forms Panel To Probe Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths, Report To Be Submitted In 30 Days
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Families; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody
  3. ‘Not Here To Beg’: Srinagar MP Mehdi Raises Demand For Elections In J&K
  4. Supreme Court Starts Special Lok Adalat, Allows Media Cameras Inside Courtrooms
  5. Love Transcends Borders As Pakistani Woman Crosses Over To Meet Her Indian Husband
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
  2. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  3. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  5. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
US News
  1. Your Mood Can Affect Your Dog's Mood As Well, New Study Reveals
  2. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
  3. Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US
  4. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  5. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
World News
  1. Your Mood Can Affect Your Dog's Mood As Well, New Study Reveals
  2. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
  3. Air France, Lufthansa And More Cancel Flights To Lebanon Amid Fears of Israeli Attack
  4. Southport Stabbing: Panic After 8 People, Including Children, Attacked In Mass Stabbing; Accused Arrested
  5. Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Families; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Djokovic Beats Nadal In Straight Sets; Korea Face France In Men's Archery Final
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics