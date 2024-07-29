Other Sports

Arjun Babuta Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: Indian Shooter Second After Shot 11

The 25-year-old Arjun Babuta had finished seventh in qualifying to make his way into the men's 10m air rifle medal round, and will seek to emulate compatriot Manu Bhaker's bronze-winning feat at Paris Olympics yesterday. Follow the live scores and updates of the shooting final, right here

B
Bhuvan Gupta
29 July 2024
29 July 2024
Arjun Babuta had clinched an Olympic berth at the Asian Shooting Championships last year in Changwon. Photo: File
Welcome to our live coverage of Indian shooter Arjun Babuta's crucial 10m air rifle final at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (July 29). The 25-year-old from Fazilka had finished seventh in qualifying to make his way into the medal round and will seek to emulate compatriot Manu Bhaker's bronze-winning feat. Follow the live scores and updates of the shooting final, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Arjun Climbs To Third After Stage 1

Arjun Babuta is holding his own as of now. He is in third with an aggregate of 105.0 after the first 10 shots. Time now for the eliminations to begin.

Arjun Fourth After 5 Shots

The 25-year-old Indian tallies a score of 52.4 after the first five shots to stand fourth currently.

Breakdown: 10.7, 10.2, 10.5, 10.4, 10.6

Action Begins

And the final kicks off. Babuta shoots a strong 10.7 to begin nicely.

Shooters In Range - Introductions Underway

As is customary, all eight finalists are being introduced one by one. A sizeable crowd cheers on Arjun Babuta, who waves in a staid manner. Minutes away from the start.

When Does Arjun Babuta's Match Start?

The 10m air rifle men's final is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm. Arjun Babuta will vie for India's second medal at the Paris Games.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  2. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  4. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men In Blue Meet Los Leones In Second Group Match
  2. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  3. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  4. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  5. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Issue Raised In Parliament
  2. 3-Day Deadline For Patanjali To Take Down Claims That Allopathy Caused COVID Deaths
  3. Maharashtra: US Passport Holder Found Chained To Tree In Sindhudurg Forest
  4. From 'PM Modi's Chakravyuh' To A1-A2 Jibe Over Ambani, Adani | Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech
  5. 'Very Well Reasoned Order': SC Refuses To Interfere With HC Verdict On Hemant Soren's Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry 'Brotherly': Don't Know What She Was Thinking
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Has THIS To Say About Payal Malik's Decision To Divorce Him
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Kamal Haasan Looks Unrecognizable As Supreme Yaksin, Nag Ashwin Shares New BTS Pic
  5. Taapsee Pannu Says 'Phir Aayi Haaseen Dillruba's Rani Is Not 'Alpha': She Doesn’t Always Make The Right Decisions
US News
  1. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  2. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  3. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  4. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  5. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War? Tensions On The Rise After Heights Attack Kills 12
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Vandalism Hits Communication Lines In France
  3. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  4. Israel-Hezbollah Escalating Tensions: India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens In Lebanon
  5. Heavy Rains From Tropical Storm Hits Central China's Hunan; 15 Dead In Landslide
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Issue Raised In Parliament
  7. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: Bhaker-Sarabjot Qualify For 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match; Arjun Babuta Eyes OLY Glory
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics