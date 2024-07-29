Arjun Babuta Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: Indian Shooter Second After Shot 11

Arjun Babuta had clinched an Olympic berth at the Asian Shooting Championships last year in Changwon. Photo: File

Welcome to our live coverage of Indian shooter Arjun Babuta's crucial 10m air rifle final at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (July 29). The 25-year-old from Fazilka had finished seventh in qualifying to make his way into the medal round and will seek to emulate compatriot Manu Bhaker's bronze-winning feat. Follow the live scores and updates of the shooting final, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jul 2024, 03:40:25 pm IST Arjun Climbs To Third After Stage 1 Arjun Babuta is holding his own as of now. He is in third with an aggregate of 105.0 after the first 10 shots. Time now for the eliminations to begin.

29 Jul 2024, 03:35:09 pm IST Arjun Fourth After 5 Shots The 25-year-old Indian tallies a score of 52.4 after the first five shots to stand fourth currently. Breakdown: 10.7, 10.2, 10.5, 10.4, 10.6

29 Jul 2024, 03:31:39 pm IST Action Begins And the final kicks off. Babuta shoots a strong 10.7 to begin nicely.

29 Jul 2024, 03:28:20 pm IST Shooters In Range - Introductions Underway As is customary, all eight finalists are being introduced one by one. A sizeable crowd cheers on Arjun Babuta, who waves in a staid manner. Minutes away from the start.