Arjun Babuta Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: Indian Shooter Second After Shot 11

Arjun Climbs To Third After Stage 1
Arjun Babuta is holding his own as of now. He is in third with an aggregate of 105.0 after the first 10 shots. Time now for the eliminations to begin.
Arjun Fourth After 5 Shots
The 25-year-old Indian tallies a score of 52.4 after the first five shots to stand fourth currently.
Breakdown: 10.7, 10.2, 10.5, 10.4, 10.6
Action Begins
And the final kicks off. Babuta shoots a strong 10.7 to begin nicely.
Shooters In Range - Introductions Underway
As is customary, all eight finalists are being introduced one by one. A sizeable crowd cheers on Arjun Babuta, who waves in a staid manner. Minutes away from the start.
When Does Arjun Babuta's Match Start?
The 10m air rifle men's final is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm. Arjun Babuta will vie for India's second medal at the Paris Games.