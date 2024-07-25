Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw

Paris Olympics 2024: Check India's full Table Tennis draw - Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal in action

Manika Batra
Manika Batra Snubs National Coach During First Round Table Tennis Match At Tokyo 2020 File Photo
info_icon

India's star paddler Manika Batra will kick off her Paris Olympic Games 2024 campaign against lower ranked Great Britain's teenager Anna Hursey in the women's singles first round. Meanwhile, veteran men's player Sharath Kamal will face Slovenia's Deni Kozul on July 27. (More Sports News)

The 18th-seeded Manika, earlier created history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the round of 32 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will aim to go one step further in Paris 2024.

Batra is competing in her third consecutive Olympics, having reached the third round at Tokyo 2020. While Anna Hursey is making her Olympic debut, Batra's world ranking of 28 puts her in a strong position against the Welsh teenager, ranked 103rd.

Harmeet Desai will face Jordan's Abo Yaman in the opening round of men's singles, while 16th-seeded Sreeja Akula will begin her campaign against Sweden's Christina Kallberg.

Leading the six-member Indian table tennis squad is Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal, who is making his fifth Olympic appearance.

India star table tennis player, Manika Batra. - X | Manika Batra
India's Table Tennis Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venue - Get Complete Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the women's team event, India is seeded 11th and start with facing fourth-seeded Romania team in the opening round. The team includes Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath aims to secure a quarterfinal berth with a victory. Ayhika Mukherjee is the team's reserve.

The Indian men's team, comprising Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar, and Harmeet Desai, face a daunting task as they draw top-ranked China in their opening match.

This Paris Olympic Games 2024 marks India's debut in the Olympic team event, which was introduced in 2008.

River Seine's role in the Paris Olympics is beyond the boat parade of the opening ceremony. - X/@Paris2024
Will PM Modi Attend Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony - Check List Of Dignitaries Likely To Grace Seine Gala

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian men's team, consisting of Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai will face a daunting task as they draw top-ranked China in their opening match.

A two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan is with the Indian men's team. He was unfortunately unable to secure a spot in the main squad and will serve as a reserve player. Manika Batra recently achieved a career-best world ranking of 24 following her impressive performance at the Saudi Smash.

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Table Tennis Draw

Men’s Team

  • Round of 16: India vs China

Women’s Team

  • Round of 16: India vs Romania

Men’s Singles

  • Preliminary Round: Harmeet Desai (India) vs Zaid Abo Yaman (Jordan)

  • Round of 64: Sharath Kamal (India) vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia)

Women’s Singles

  • Round of 64: Manika Batra (India) vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain)

  • Round of 64: Sreeja Akula (India) vs Christina Kallberg (Sweden)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  2. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  3. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  5. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  2. ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video
  3. Football Transfers: Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby Completes Al-Ittihad Switch
  4. Messi, Mascherano React After Argentina's Controversial Defeat Against Morocco In Paris Olympics
  5. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Canada Send Two Staff Members Home Following Drone Incident
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  5. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, Hockey At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pool B Match
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Pune; Parts Of Delhi Waterlogged
  2. 'Royalty Payable On Minerals Not Tax': Supreme Court Calls A 1989 Verdict 'Incorrect'
  3. Himachal Rains: Leh-Manali Road Closed After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood; Advisory Issued
  4. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999
  5. 'Don't Travel To Manipur, J&K': US Revises Travel Advisory For Nationals Citing 'Terrorism, Armed Conflict'
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
  2. Watch: Jennifer Lopez Throws A 'Bridgerton' Themed Birthday Party As She Turns 55
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Says 'My Vision Is Back'; Spotted Making First Public Appearance After Corneal Damage
  4. Akshay Kumar Recalls Being Cheated By Some Producers, Reveals He Has Not Yet Received His Payment
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
US News
  1. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  2. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  3. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  4. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  5. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Watch: US Lawmaker Holds Up ‘War Criminal’ Sign During Netanyahu’s Speech
  2. FTA And Tech Security: India And UK's New Labour Government Reset Ties
  3. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  4. 'Iran’s Useful Idiots': Netanyahu's 'Message' For Anti-Israel Protesters In Address To Congress
  5. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
Latest Stories
  1. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  2. 'Iran’s Useful Idiots': Netanyahu's 'Message' For Anti-Israel Protesters In Address To Congress
  3. IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Divorced? Centre Seeks Report On Marital Status| Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, Boats Deployed For Rescue Op | Top Updates
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Pune; Parts Of Delhi Waterlogged
  8. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Archers Start Medal Hunt With Ranking Round