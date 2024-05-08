Other Sports

Grand Chess Tour 2024: Schedule, Indians In Action, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The Grand Chess Tour is a year-long tournament consisting of five legs across various formats. Read more to get all the details

Advertisement

X/FIDE_Chess
D Gukesh after winning 2024 FIDE Candidates Photo: X/FIDE_Chess
info_icon

The 2024 edition of the Grand Chess Tour will kick off with the Poland Rapid and Blitz leg on Wednesday, May 8. (More Chess News)

The Grand Chess Tour is a year-long tournament consisting of five legs across various formats. It attracts the top players in the world, who compete to accumulate points and vie for significant cash prizes. Initiated in 2015 as a three-legged event, the Grand Chess Tour has since expanded to five legs.

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen emerged as the winner of the inaugural tournament in 2015.

Selection Criteria:

The 2024 Grand Chess Tour features a strong lineup of chess elite competing for an increased $1.5 million prize fund across five tournaments. 

Advertisement

Nine full-tour players were selected based on the following criteria

- The top three finishers from the 2023 Grand Chess Tour

- Six players invited based on their URS rating, FIDE rating, fighting spirit, and sportsmanship

Which are the five legs of Grand Chess Tour 2024?

2024 SUPERBET RAPID & BLITZ POLAND- Warsaw, Poland, May 8 - 12 - Tournament starts at 4:30 pm IST (Ongoing)

2024 SUPERBET ROMANIA CHESS CLASSIC- Bucharest, Romania, June 25 - July 6

2024 SUPERUNITED CROATIA RAPID & BLITZ- Zagreb, Croatia, July 8 - 14

2024 SAINT LOUIS RAPID & BLITZ, Saint Louis, United States, August 10 - 17

2024 SINQUEFIELD CUP- Missouri, USA, August 18-29

Advertisement

Who all will be participating in Grand Chess Tour 2024?

After winning the FIDE Candidates, D Gukesh is all set to compete in Superbet Rapid and Blitz Tournament. - Grand Chess Tour/X
Indian Trio To Compete At Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland: Preview, Contenders, Prize Money

BY PTI

These nine players are required to play both the classical tournaments and two of the three rapid and blitz tournaments. In addition to these nine, GCT will also offer wildcard entries to other top players.

GM Fabiano Caruana, the 2023 GCT overall winner, leads the full-tour lineup, which also includes GM Ian Nepomniachtchi, GM Alireza GM Firouzja, GM Anish Giri, GM Wesley So, GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov, GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, and GM Gukesh Dommaraju.

Event wildcards, featuring top players like World Champion Ding Liren and five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen, will join the full-tour participants in the rapid and blitz events and the Sinquefield Cup, adding to the excitement and competitiveness of the 2024 tour.

Spotlight On Indians

This is the first time in GCT history that three Indians—D. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R. Praggnandhaa will be taking part.

Other than Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, who received full tour invitations, two other Indians have received wildcards for GCT. Arjun Erigaisi will be as wild card in Poland and Vidit Gujrathi will be seen in action in Croatia.

What is the prize money for Grand Chess Tour 2024?

Participants in the tour will now compete for an increased prize purse of $1.5 million throughout the 2024 season. The prize fund for each of the two classical tournaments will be $350,000, while the rapid and blitz events will offer $175,000 per event. Additionally, there will be a bonus prize fund totaling $275,000.

Advertisement

Where to watch Grand Chess Tour 2024?

Indian chess lovers can see the live streaming on Saint Louis Chess Club's YouTube channel (Click Here To See The Live)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No INDIA Bloc Member Supports Sam Pitroda's 'Racist' Remarks: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
  2. Delhi, Mumbai Among World's 50 Wealthiest Cities for 2024, Surpass Washington DC
  3. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  4. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  5. Poverty To Be Fully Eradicated From India In Next 10-15 Years: Rajnath
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Describes 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Title Track As Immortal Melody About Hope, Love, Loss
  2. Ranveer Singh Has Not Deleted But Archived All Wedding Photos With Wife Deepika Padukone? Here's What We Know
  3. SS Rajamouli Unveils The World Of Animated Series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, Shares How It Expands The ‘Baahubali’ Universe
  4. Priyanka Chopra Shares How ‘Heads of State’ Set Was Full Of Laughter And Professionalism
  5. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  2. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At All 10 Teams' Chances
  3. Borussia Dortmund Have Flown Under The Radar To Reach Champions League Final: Edin Terzic
  4. T20 World Cup: Papua New Guinea Announce Squad With Assad Vala As Captain
  5. Kylian Mbappe Admits 'I Didn't Do Enough' Following PSG's Champions League Exit
World News
  1. Conservative Federal Judges Decide On Boycotting Columbia Law Graduates Over University's Handling Of Campus Protests
  2. US Paused Bomb Shipment To Israel To Signal Concerns Over Rafah Invasion, Official Says
  3. Taliban Reject Claims Of Afghan Involvement In Recent Attacks In Pakistan
  4. Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing
  5. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: 'We Abolished Article 370 To Make Kashmir Part Of India', Says Amit Shah
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges