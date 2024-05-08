Other Sports

Indian Trio To Compete At Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland: Preview, Contenders, Prize Money

The tournament favourite is none other than world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway who starts as the top seed. The USD 175000 prize money event has as many as six wild cards in the first of the five events. The tour also has a bonus prize pool of USD 175000 for the top three finishers out of which a UDS 100000 is reserved for the winner

Advertisement

Grand Chess Tour/X
After winning the FIDE Candidates, D Gukesh is all set to compete in Superbet Rapid and Blitz Tournament. Photo: Grand Chess Tour/X
info_icon

Fresh from his historic triumph at the Candidates’ tournament, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh will compete in the Superbet Rapid and Blitz chess tournament which begins in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

A part of the Grand Chess tour, the event will also see GM R Praggnanandhaa in action for the first time since the Candidates while world number seven Erigaise Arjun is the other Indian in the 10-player field for the tournament which will have nine rounds of rapid and 18 rounds of blitz to decide the winner.

The tournament favourite is none other than world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway who starts as the top seed.

Advertisement

Check out some of the key initiatives set to be introduced by the AICF - X/@aicfchess
All-India Chess Federation Chief Announces Rs 65 Cr Budget for 'Bharatiya Chess' Ecosystem

BY PTI

The USD 175000 prize money event has as many as six wild cards in the first of the five events. The tour also has a bonus prize pool of USD 175000 for the top three finishers out of which a UDS 100000 is reserved for the winner.

The four players who have signed up for the entire tour are Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Anish Giri of Holland and Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan. All of them will take part in four out of five events out of which two will be classical and remaining three will be rapid and blitz.

Advertisement

Besides Carlsen and Arjun, the other four wild cards have been given to Wei Yi of China, Duda Jan-Krzysztof of Poland, Vincent Keymer of Germany and Kirill Shevchenko of Romania.

Set to play four out of five events in the tour, Gukesh looks like one of the tour favourites. The Chennai-based player also has a World Championship match to play later this year against Ding Liren of China and he surely has his hands full.

Praggnanandhaa is a known expert in the faster version of the game and has beaten Carlsen a few times already. If there is one opponent that creates fear for the opposition --  that’s this 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa.

Arjun might have missed out on a Candidates berth very narrowly but has quickly put that setback aside. Banking on open events that elite players seldom play, Arjun struck back like a hurricane and briefly became top Indian rated player too till Gukesh surpassed him.

Arjun is one uncompromising player in the world who fears none and wants to be his best, no matter who the opposition is.

D Gukesh qualified for the grand finale after his historic win in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto last week. - Photo: X/ @narendramodi
All India Chess Federation Wants To Host FIDE World Championship Match Between D Gukesh, Ding Liren

BY PTI

For Carlsen, the biggest opposition will come from the Indian trio only, both in Rapid and Blitz.

Advertisement

Gukesh may not be the best when it comes to faster version of the game but the reason why he is playing is a clear signal that he wants to get better at it.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rain Havoc: 7 Killed In After Wall Collapses In Hyderabad
  2. April 2024 Warmest Ever, Says European Climate Agency As Temperature Records Topple
  3. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  4. AAP Student Wing Workers Detained For Sloganeering Against Kejriwal's Arrest During IPL Match
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Imtiaz Ali On Whether Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Break-Up Affected 'Jab We Met'
  2. Watch: Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa Shares Heart-Warming Interaction With Shah Rukh Khan
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Has A Short Yet Hilarious Reaction To Wedding Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Sharad Kelkar's Evolution From Small-Town Boy Who Stammered To Voice Of Baahubali
  5. Diana Penty Professes Pet Love, Says 'My Dog Victoria Is My Happy Place'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  2. DC Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Indian Trio To Compete At Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland: Preview, Contenders, Prize Money
  4. NBA Awards 2023-24: Rudy Gobert Voted Defensive Player Of The Year For Fourth Time
  5. Dortmund Enter Champions League Final: BVB Have Made Up For Last Season's Failure - Terzic
World News
  1. April 2024 Warmest Ever, Says European Climate Agency As Temperature Records Topple
  2. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  3. Israel Seizes Gaza's Vital Rafah Crossing, But The US Says It Isn't The Full Invasion Many Fear
  4. TikTok Sues US Government Over 'Unconstitutional' Law To Ban Social Media Platform
  5. Day After Russia Announces Nuclear Drills, Belarus Launches Military Drills
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Public Meeting In Andhra Today; Uddhav Slams BJP, Says They Want Over 400 Seats To Change Constitution
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges