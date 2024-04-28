Other Sports

All India Chess Federation Wants To Host FIDE World Championship Match Between D Gukesh, Ding Liren

On Saturday, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) invited prospective bidders for the World Championship. The criteria outlined for prospective bidders is a budget of USD 8.5 million (Rs 71 crore approx) and a facilitation fee of USD 1.1 million (Rs 9 crore approx)

D Gukesh X @narendramodi
D Gukesh qualified for the grand finale after his historic win in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto last week. Photo: X/ @narendramodi
The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is exploring all options before taking a call on bidding for the FIDE World Championship match between India's D Gukesh and Ding Liren. (More Sports News)

"We are internally assessing everything required to bid for it -- understanding things like logistics, commercials and everything. Once we have a deeper understanding and a huge clarity on the dynamics, then we will be able to take a call," AICF president Nitin Narang told PTI on Sunday.

Narang added that a call on the host city will only be taken after getting clarity on whether to go ahead with the bidding or not.

On Saturday, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) invited prospective bidders for the World Championship. The criteria outlined for prospective bidders is a budget of USD 8.5 million (Rs 71 crore approx) and a facilitation fee of USD 1.1 million (Rs 9 crore approx).

AICF has until July 1 to make a final bid submission for the 25-day event.

D Gukesh returns back to Chennai after Candidates win. - International Chess Federation/X
Chess Sensation D Gukesh Honored With Grand Reception In Chennai After Candidates Win

BY PTI

The overall prize money earmarked by FIDE is around USD 2.5 million (Rs 21 crore approx), increased from USD 2 million (Rs 17 crore) in 2023.

The World Championship is tentatively scheduled between November 20 and December 15.

D Gukesh, the 17-year-old Chennai boy, qualified for the grand finale after his historic win in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto last week.

He became the youngest ever to win the Candidates and also the youngest to qualify for the World Championship, breaking the 40-year-old record of Russian great Garry Kasparov.

