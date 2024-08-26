Other Sports

Keegan Bradley Moves Into Fedex Cup Contention With BMW Championship Title

Keegan Bradley, who also won the 2018 tournament by beating Justin Rose in a play-off, now sits fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, behind Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama

Keegan-Bradley-golfer
Keegan Bradley holds the BMW Championship trophy aloft
Keegan Bradley was in disbelief after putting himself in FedEx Cup contention by winning his second BMW Championship title on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Bradley, who was appointed as the United States' 2025 Ryder Cup captain last month, edged out Adam Scott to claim a one-shot victory at the event near Denver.

Scott pulled level with Bradley at the start of his final round but later bogeyed three straight holes as the American won his seventh PGA Tour title.

Bradley, who also won the 2018 tournament by beating Justin Rose in a play-off, now sits fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, behind Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama.

Following his victory, the 38-year-old set his sights on another triumph at next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta, having only just squeezed into the 50-player field at Castle Pines.

"Oh, man, it just shows why you've got to grind it out every week because you never know how fast it can switch," Bradley said.

"Now I go to Atlanta with a chance to win the FedEx Cup. I can't believe it. I'm so excited.

"I'm in a bit of a state of shock because there was a time a week ago about this time that I didn't think I was going to be coming here. 

"I had to have a lot of magical things happen for me to just play in this tournament, and when I got here, I was so grateful just to be here.

"I played with a real sense of calm all week, which is not the norm for me"

