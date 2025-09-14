Former Boxing World Champion Ricky Hatton Found Dead At His Manchester Home Aged 46

Former two-division world champion and British boxing icon Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton, inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, has been found dead at his home with police confirming no suspicious circumstances.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Former World Champion Ricky Hatton Found Dead At His Manchester Home Aged 46
Loved by fans for his grit, charisma and honesty, Ricky Hatton’s passing has left a hole that will not easily be filled in the world of sport and boxing. Photo: X/HitmanHatton
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ricky Hatton found dead at home in Hyde aged 46, death treated as non-suspicious

  • Former two-division world champion with titles at super lightweight and welterweight

  • Finished career with a 45-3 record

  • Inducted into Boxing Hall of Fame in 2024

  • Had planned a December comeback

The boxing world is in mourning following the sudden death of Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton. The former two-division world champion and Stockport-born fighter was found dead at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde, on Sunday morning. He was 46 years old and would have turned 47 in October.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers were called by a member of the public to Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

A force spokesperson added,

"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances." A police cordon was also in place at the property in the morning.

Boxing Career And Achievements

Hatton’s professional career made him one of the most celebrated British fighters of his generation. He rose to prominence in 2005 by defeating Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu via an 11th-round stoppage to claim the IBF super lightweight title in Manchester. He later went on to win the WBA welterweight title against Luis Collazo in 2006.

Hatton also crossed over to the United States in high-profile bouts against Floyd Mayweather in 2007 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009. Although he lost both fights, his passionate following of supporters highlighted his unique connection to Manchester and British boxing.

Related Content
Related Content

He retired in 2009 before making a brief comeback in 2012 against Vyacheslav Senchenko, a fight that ended in a ninth-round stoppage defeat. Hatton closed his career with a record of 45 wins, 3 losses and 32 knockouts, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2024.

Battles Outside The Ring

Beyond his titles, Hatton was open about his struggles with mental health and addiction. He survived suicide attempts and reconciled with his family after years of personal turmoil. He had recently spoken of his drive to return to the ring in December, telling The Sun, “It inspired a lot of people, you know, for me to get in shape again at the age I’m at. Especially bearing in mind all my problems I’ve had personally with mental health and stuff like that.”

Loved by fans for his grit, charisma and honesty, Ricky Hatton’s passing has left a hole that will not easily be filled in the world of sport.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Gets Two-in-Two; PAK Tottering On 64/6

  2. India Vs Australia Highlights, 1st Women's ODI Updates: AUS-W Win by 8 Wickets In Series Opener Against IND-W

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players ‘Shaken’ By IND Vs PAK Boycott Calls, Gambhir Steps In: Report

  4. England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In ENG vs SA Series Decider

  5. India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Five Things You Must Know Ahead Of Controversial Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  2. Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Trump Urges NATO to Impose Tariffs on China, Stop Russian Oil to End Ukraine War

  2. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  3. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

  4. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  5. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions