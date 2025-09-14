Former Boxing World Champion Ricky Hatton Found Dead At His Manchester Home Aged 46

Ricky Hatton found dead at home in Hyde aged 46, death treated as non-suspicious
Former two-division world champion with titles at super lightweight and welterweight
Finished career with a 45-3 record
Inducted into Boxing Hall of Fame in 2024
Had planned a December comeback
The boxing world is in mourning following the sudden death of Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton. The former two-division world champion and Stockport-born fighter was found dead at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde, on Sunday morning. He was 46 years old and would have turned 47 in October.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers were called by a member of the public to Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.
A force spokesperson added,
"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances." A police cordon was also in place at the property in the morning.
Boxing Career And Achievements
Hatton’s professional career made him one of the most celebrated British fighters of his generation. He rose to prominence in 2005 by defeating Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu via an 11th-round stoppage to claim the IBF super lightweight title in Manchester. He later went on to win the WBA welterweight title against Luis Collazo in 2006.
Hatton also crossed over to the United States in high-profile bouts against Floyd Mayweather in 2007 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009. Although he lost both fights, his passionate following of supporters highlighted his unique connection to Manchester and British boxing.
He retired in 2009 before making a brief comeback in 2012 against Vyacheslav Senchenko, a fight that ended in a ninth-round stoppage defeat. Hatton closed his career with a record of 45 wins, 3 losses and 32 knockouts, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2024.
Battles Outside The Ring
Beyond his titles, Hatton was open about his struggles with mental health and addiction. He survived suicide attempts and reconciled with his family after years of personal turmoil. He had recently spoken of his drive to return to the ring in December, telling The Sun, “It inspired a lot of people, you know, for me to get in shape again at the age I’m at. Especially bearing in mind all my problems I’ve had personally with mental health and stuff like that.”
Loved by fans for his grit, charisma and honesty, Ricky Hatton’s passing has left a hole that will not easily be filled in the world of sport.