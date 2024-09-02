Scottie Scheffler held off playing partner Collin Morikawa to complete a dominant PGA Tour season with a FedEx Cup victory at the Tour Championship. (More Golf News)
Scheffler, who started the season finale with a five-shot lead over Morikawa, shot a four-under 67 to win on 30 under and collect $25million (£19m) of the $100m prize fund.
The world number one mixed an eagle and five birdies with three bogeys to finish four ahead of Morikawa, while a final-round 64 saw Sahith Theegala claim third place.
He also became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2007 to win seven events in a PGA Tour season as his dominance continues.
"I try not to think too much about the past or think too much about the future, but two years ago was pretty tough, having a good lead going into the last round and not playing my best and then losing," Scheffler said.
"Then last year, I just had a pretty off week so it was fairly disappointing. So to come in with a lead for the third time and be able to finish it off is definitely pretty sweet.
"I feel like I've lived almost a full lifetime in this one year."
For Morikawa, it was an impressive display but not good enough.
That is despite Morikawa going within two shots of the lead after taking advantage of Scheffler's successive bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes.
But Scheffler responded with three birdies in a row to surge four clear, and despite Morikawa responding with a birdie on the 13th, the American knocked home a 15-foot eagle putt to re-establish his five-shot advantage.
"Nothing fazes him," said Morikawa.
"Whether I was gaining some ground or he was gaining ground, it didn't change how he walked or how he played or how he went through every shot.
"That's something to learn. His mental game is a lot stronger than a lot of people know."