Other Sports

Confirmed: Tiger Woods To Compete At PGA Championship

Tiger Woods, who has clinched four of his 15 major titles at the PGA Championship, made a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at the Masters last month

Advertisement

Tiger Woods in action at the Masters last month.
info_icon

Tiger Woods has been officially named as part of the field for next week's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Golf News)

Woods, who has clinched four of his 15 major titles at the PGA Championship, made a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at the Masters last month.

A nightmare third round of 82 – his worst ever at Augusta National – meant he finished last of all players to make the cut on 16 over, but he immediately outlined his intention to play the remaining three majors of 2024.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old was officially confirmed as being part of the field for next week's event in Louisville, joining 15 other past winners including Rory McIlroy and defending champion Brooks Koepka. 

Advertisement

Two further spots will be allocated to the winners of this week's Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic.

Tiger Woods will be in action at Pinehurst. - null
Tiger Woods Given Special Exemption To Play In US Open At Pinehurst

BY Stats Perform

While McIlroy won the last PGA Championship to be held at Valhalla in 2014, Woods triumphed on the previous occasion in 2000, the first leg of the 'Tiger Slam' in which he held all four major titles at once. 

Last week, Woods was given a special exemption to allow him to feature at June's U.S. Open, for which he failed to qualify after slipping to 801st in the world rankings.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests 2 People From Human Trafficking Network That Sent Indians Into Russia-Ukraine War Zone
  2. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  3. CBI Seizes Rs 1.42 cr During Searches In FSSAI Bribery Case, Total Haul Rises To Rs 1.8 cr
  4. Delhi Sees Sharp Dip In Air Quality
  5. India Accuses Canada Of 'Glorification Of Violence' After Khalistani Floats Appear At Parade
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  2. After Casting Vote In Uttara Kannada, Rishab Shetty Talks About 'Kantara' Prequel
  3. Sriya Reddy To Play A Power-Hungry Politician In Tamil Web Series 'Thalamai Seyalgam’
  4. 'Just married' Arti Singh Offers A Peek Into Her 'Pehli Rasoi': 'Mithaas Aur Pyaar Se Bharpoor'
  5. Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024: Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall And Others Attend The Fashion Fiesta – View Pics
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Kotla
  2. Champions League: Courtois Could Miss Bayern Clash, Madrid Coach Ancelotti Hints
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Confirmed: Tiger Woods To Compete At PGA Championship
  5. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Imran Khan's PTI Must Forgo 'Politics Of Anarchy' For Dialogue With Government: Pakistan Army General
  2. Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022
  3. Biden Condemns Current Antisemitism In Holocaust Remembrance During College Protests And Gaza War
  4. Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
  5. Tornado Watch: 'High Risk' Alert Issued For Oklahoma, Neighboring States
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Over 62% For Phase 3 Polling, Assam Sees Highest Turnout | Highlights
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase