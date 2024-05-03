Other Sports

Tiger Woods Given Special Exemption To Play In US Open At Pinehurst

Tiger Woods, ranked 789th in the world, has played just two tournaments this year as he continues to struggle with a leg injury sustained in a car accident three years ago

Advertisement

Tiger Woods will be in action at Pinehurst.
info_icon

Tiger Woods will play in next month's U.S. Open at Pinehurst after accepting a special exemption. (More Sports News)

The 15-time major winner had been set to miss out on competing in the event for the first time in his professional career after failing to qualify.

However, Woods – whose five-year exemption for winning the Masters in 2019 has expired – has been given a special invitation by organisers.

Scottie Scheffler holds the trophy after winning the RBC Heritage for his fourth win in five starts. - Chris Carlson/AP
RBC Heritage Golf: Scottie Scheffler Matches Tiger Woods Feat With Fourth Win In Five

BY Stats Perform

"The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career," Woods said.

Advertisement

"I'm honoured to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year's U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game."

Woods, ranked 789th in the world, has played just two tournaments this year as he continues to struggle with a leg injury sustained in a car accident three years ago.

The 48-year-old finished 60th in last month's Masters after making the cut for a 24th successive time.

Woods is a three-time winner of the US Open, most recently doing so in 2008, with this year's event beginning on June 13.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Caste Census Will Be Revolutionary', Says Rahul; PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi On May 14
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates