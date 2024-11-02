Other Sports

Bengal Warriorz Vs Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan Vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Here is all you need to know about the Bengal Warriorz Vs Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan Vs U Mumba matches of Pro Kabaddi League season 11: venue, head-to-head record, telecast and live streaming details

puneri-paltan-vs-haryana-steelers-pro-kabaddi-league-11
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 clash between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers in Hyderabad. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The upcoming matches in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 feature Bengal Warriorz taking on Haryana Steelers, followed by Puneri Paltan facing U Mumba on Sunday, November 3. Both games will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, which is hosting the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Sports News)

Bengal Warriorz enter this match following a 32-32 draw with Puneri Paltan, while Haryana Steelers are riding high after a victory against UP Yoddhas.

Currently, Bengal Warriorz sit eighth in the points table, whereas Haryana Steelers are fourth, boasting three wins and just one loss so far.

In the second match tomorrow (Sunday, November 3), Puneri Paltan will face U Mumba. Puneri are coming off a draw, while U Mumba enter the match following a victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Puneri Paltan are currently second in the standings with three wins, one loss, and one draw, while U Mumba sit sixth on the table.

Bengal Warriorz Vs Haryana Steelers: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played - 10 Matches

Bengal Warriorz Won - 1

Haryana Steelers Won - 9

Puneri Paltan Vs U Mumba: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played - 22 Matches

Puneri Paltan Won - 9

U Mumba Won - 10

Tie - 3

Bengal Warriorz Vs Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan Vs U Mumba: Live Streaming

When and where will the Bengal Warriorz Vs Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan Vs U Mumba matches of PKL 11 be played?

The game between Bengal Warriorz and Haryana Steelers is set for Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 8 PM IST, followed by Puneri Paltan facing U Mumba at 9 PM IST. Both matches will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where will the Bengal Warriorz Vs Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan Vs U Mumba matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?

Both the Bengal Warriorz Vs Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan Vs U Mumba matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

