On November 7, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 11 will feature two exciting matchups at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants. (More Sports News)
Bengal Warriorz come into this match on the back of a thrilling 40-38 win over Haryana Steelers, while Dabang Delhi are looking to bounce back after a 30-44 defeat to Patna Pirates in their previous encounter.
Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will be eager to recover from their narrow 38-40 loss to Bengal Warriorz, while Gujarat Giants are looking to regain their form after a heavy 30-49 loss to Puneri Paltan.
Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi Head To Head:
Matches Played: 21
Bengal Warriorz Wins: 9
Dabang Delhi Wins: 8
Tied: 4
Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Head To Head:
Matches Played: 15
Haryana Steelers Wins: 10
Gujarat Giants Wins: 4
Tied: 1
Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giant Live Streaming Details:
When and where will the Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants of PKL 11 be played?
The Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 11 match is set for Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 PM IST, followed by Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants at 9 PM IST. Both matches will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where to watch Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 11 matches?
Both the Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.