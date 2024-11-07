Other Sports

Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Here is all you need to know about the Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, and Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giant matches of Pro Kabaddi League season 11: venue, head-to-head record, telecast and live streaming details

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
delhi-dabang-pro-kabaddi-league-match-x
Delhi Dabang in action at the Pro Kabaddi League season 11. Photo: X | Delhi Dabang
info_icon

On November 7, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 11 will feature two exciting matchups at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants. (More Sports News)

Bengal Warriorz come into this match on the back of a thrilling 40-38 win over Haryana Steelers, while Dabang Delhi are looking to bounce back after a 30-44 defeat to Patna Pirates in their previous encounter.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will be eager to recover from their narrow 38-40 loss to Bengal Warriorz, while Gujarat Giants are looking to regain their form after a heavy 30-49 loss to Puneri Paltan.

Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi Head To Head:

Matches Played: 21

Bengal Warriorz Wins: 9

Dabang Delhi Wins: 8

Tied: 4

Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Head To Head:

Matches Played: 15

Haryana Steelers Wins: 10

Gujarat Giants Wins: 4

Tied: 1

Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giant Live Streaming Details:

When and where will the Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants of PKL 11 be played?

The Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 11 match is set for Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 PM IST, followed by Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants at 9 PM IST. Both matches will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 11 matches?

Both the Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Al Amerat Leg: When, Where To Watch
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Day 1 Wrap: Jalaj Reaches Historic Double; Tons For Venkatesh, Anustup
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Day 1 Wrap: Yash Dhull Continues Good Form
  4. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 4 Day 1: Priyanshu Khanduri Hits Century As Uttarakhand Reach At 232/1 Vs Andhra Pradesh
  5. Ellyse Perry Run Out Goes Unappealed As Sydney Sixers Beat Hobart Hurricanes By 6 Runs In WBBL - Watch
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  2. Women's Super League Matchday 7 Predictions: Man City And Arsenal Backed For Victory
  3. Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Blues To 'Wait And See' On Cole Palmer Before Gunners Clash
  4. Neymar Injury Update: Brazillian Sidelined For Four To Six Weeks After Sustaining Hamstring Tear
  5. Brighton Vs Man City, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  2. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  3. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  4. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  5. In Pictures: Layers Of Smog Continues To Engulf National Capital Region
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  3. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  4. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  5. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  3. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  4. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  5. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  6. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  7. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival