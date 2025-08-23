Asian Shooting Championship 2025: Arjun-Elavenil Pair Bags 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold

Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan overcame early setbacks to edge past China 17-11 in Kazakhstan, securing a memorable mixed team gold at the Asian Shooting Championship

Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan wins gold in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold
Elavenil Valarivan in action Photo: NRAI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan clinched gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team in the Asian Shooting Championship 2025

  • They defeated China’s Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng 17-11 after a strong comeback

  • India’s dominance continued as Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, and Kiran Jadhav also grabbed gold earlier in the men’s 10m air rifle team event

India’s Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan bagged the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The Indian pair outclassed China’s Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng 17-11 to finish on top of the podium.

The Chinese pair was leading in the initial round but the Indians, who faltered early with shots of 9.5 and 10.1, made a stirring comeback in the later rounds to claim the gold.

It was the second gold medal for Elavenil in the event after finishing on top the table in the 10m air rifle women's competition.

Earlier, the Indian trio of Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, and Kiran Jadhav had clinched the team gold in men’s 10m Air Rifle event.

