Asian Relays 2024: Indian Mixed Team Breaks National Record But Misses Mark For Paris Olympics

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan finished the race in 3 minutes 14.12 seconds to clinch the gold

X/@afiindia
Subha Venkatesan runs during the Asian Relays 2024 4x400m Mixed Team event Photo: X/@afiindia
Despite setting a new national record, the Indian mixed 4x400m relays team on Monday missed the Paris Olympics qualification mark enroute their gold-winning run at the inaugural Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. (More Sports News)

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan finished the race in 3 minutes 14.12 seconds to clinch the gold.

The quartet broke the earlier national record by around 22 seconds.

The now broken national record of 3:14.34 was clocked by the Indian team while winning the silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

The United States of America contingent won four of the five World Athletics Relays finals, with the nation's 4x100m women setting a championship record and the mixed 4x400m squad achieving the same feat. - Francesca Grana/World Athletics
World Athletics Relays: Full List Of Teams That Qualified For Paris Olympics In Nassau

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India dominated the race from the beginning and led in all four quarters of the relays.

Sri Lanka bagged silver with a second-place finish clocking 3:17.00 while Vietnam won bronze with a timing of 3:18.45.

However, the gold-winning run from the Indian quartet was not good enough to book a ticket for the Paris Olympics.

India which clocked 3:14.12 had to better Italy's 3:13.56 to get to the 16th spot in the road to Paris list and stake a claim on qualification for the summer games.

The Indian women's relay team. - X/praful_patel
Paris 2024: Stories Of Redemption, Dreams Coming True - Meet India's Olympic-Bound Relay Teams

BY PTI

16 mixed 4x400m teams will compete at Paris Olympics and 14 of them have already automatically gotten a place in the prestigious summer games during the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas which took place earlier this month.

The last two spots are to be filled on the basis of best timings of countries till the qualification deadline of June 30.

As of now, Czech Republic (3:11.98) and Italy (3:13.56) have the 15th and 16th best timings and thus are better-placed to grab the tickets to Paris.

Indian men's and women's 4x400m teams seccured Paris Olympics qualification at the World Relays in Bahamas earlier this month. The mixed team consisting of Rajesh Ramesh, Rupal Chaudhary, Avinash Krishna Kumar and Jyothika Sri Dandi had a tough time in Bahamas and could not qualify.

