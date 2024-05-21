Other Sports

Asian Relays 2024: Indian Men's And Women's 4x400m Teams Win Silver

India fielded under-strength teams for the Asian Relays having already qualified for the Paris games

X/@Media_SAI
Indian Men's 4x400m at Asian Relays Photo: X/@Media_SAI
info_icon

With Paris Olympic Games 2024 qualification already sealed, Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams on Tuesday finished second at the inaugural Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok to win silver medals. (More Sports News)

Amid thundershowers at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Thailand's capital, the Indian women's team with timings of 3 minutes 33.55 seconds finished behind Vietnam (3:30.81) in the 4x400m relay final.

Japan finished third to complete the podium.

The men's quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Santosh Kumar, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Arokia Rajiv also finished second clocking 3:05.76 behind Sri Lanka (3:04.48) who won the gold. Vietnam ended at third with 3:07.37.

Subha Venkatesan runs during the Asian Relays 2024 4x400m Mixed Team event - X/@afiindia
Asian Relays 2024: Indian Mixed Team Breaks National Record But Misses Mark For Paris Olympics

BY Gaurav Thakur

India fielded under-strength teams for the Asian Relays having already qualified for the Paris games.

Vithya and Prachi were not part of the Indian quartet that clocked 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds to book a Paris Olympics quota during the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas earlier this month.

Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan had teamed up with Poovamma and Rupal on that occasion.

Santosh and Chacko were not part of the Indian quartet that clocked 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds to book a Paris Olympics quota during the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas earlier this month.

Muhammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob had teamed up with Muhammed Anas Yahiya and Arokia Rajiv on that occasion.

Earlier on Monday, Indian mixed 4x400m team had broken the national record and clinched the gold at the tournament.

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes 14.12 seconds to win the race

However, it was not enough for the mixed team to book a ticket to Paris as they failed to reach the qualification mark of 3:13.56. The mixed team's chances to compete in the Paris Olympics are slim now with only two spots left for out of total 16.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
  2. Mumbai: Bird-Hit By Emirates Flight Kills 40 Flamingos, Carcasses Found Across Ghatkopar; Airline Responds
  3. ‘Chudidar Gang’ Caught On Cam, Robbers Dressed As Women Create Scare In Hyderabad | Watch
  4. YouTuber Irfan Courts Trouble For Revealing Sex Of His Unborn Child
  5. Hyderabad: Man Dies, Wife Injured After Tree Falls On Them While Riding Two-Wheeler
Entertainment News
  1. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  2. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  3. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
  4. 'Savi' Director Explains How It Was Easy To Convince Anil Kapoor To Accept His Role
  5. Rishi Saxena Took Some Time To Understand How To Play An 'Asexual Romantic' In 'Malhar'
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Shreyas Slowly Taking The Team Towards Comfortable Victory
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  3. MS Dhoni Reveals Toughest Thing About Playing IPL; Talks Of 'Emotional' CSK Connect
  4. Asian Relays 2024: Indian Men's And Women's 4x400m Teams Win Silver
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Match Prediction, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  2. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  3. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
  4. 1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM
  5. Surprise Yourself This Holiday Season And Let These Companies Plan Your “Mystery” Trip!
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi