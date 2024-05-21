Asian Relays 2024: Indian Men's And Women's 4x400m Teams Win Silver

With Paris Olympic Games 2024 qualification already sealed, Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams on Tuesday finished second at the inaugural Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok to win silver medals. (More Sports News)
Amid thundershowers at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Thailand's capital, the Indian women's team with timings of 3 minutes 33.55 seconds finished behind Vietnam (3:30.81) in the 4x400m relay final.
Japan finished third to complete the podium.
The men's quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Santosh Kumar, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Arokia Rajiv also finished second clocking 3:05.76 behind Sri Lanka (3:04.48) who won the gold. Vietnam ended at third with 3:07.37.
India fielded under-strength teams for the Asian Relays having already qualified for the Paris games.
Vithya and Prachi were not part of the Indian quartet that clocked 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds to book a Paris Olympics quota during the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas earlier this month.
Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan had teamed up with Poovamma and Rupal on that occasion.
Santosh and Chacko were not part of the Indian quartet that clocked 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds to book a Paris Olympics quota during the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas earlier this month.
Muhammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob had teamed up with Muhammed Anas Yahiya and Arokia Rajiv on that occasion.
Earlier on Monday, Indian mixed 4x400m team had broken the national record and clinched the gold at the tournament.
The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes 14.12 seconds to win the race
However, it was not enough for the mixed team to book a ticket to Paris as they failed to reach the qualification mark of 3:13.56. The mixed team's chances to compete in the Paris Olympics are slim now with only two spots left for out of total 16.
