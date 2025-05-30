Gulveer Singh won the men’s 5000m gold with a Championship Record time of 13:24.77. Instagram/ @gulveer__singh

Follow the highlights of the fourth day of Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea. India maintained its second place in the medals tally after the fourth day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, Korea, with a strong showing on Friday. The country secured three gold medals through Gulveer Singh in the men’s 5000m, Pooja in the women’s high jump, and Nandini Agasara in the heptathlon. Parul Chaudhary added a silver medal with a National Record-breaking performance in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. China continues to lead the table with 26 medals, including 15 golds, followed by India and Japan. The Championships conclude on May 31.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Indian athletes are delivering the goods at the Asian Championships so far and with more of the same expected today, we will bring to you live updates from action as it unfolds in Gumi, South Korea.

30 May 2025, 07:13:53 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: India’s Medalists Till Now This Edition Men’s 20km race walk - Servin Sebastian (Bronze) Men’s 10,000m - Gulveer Singh (Gold) Women’s 400m - Rupal Chaudhary (Silver) Men’s 1500m - Yoonus Shah (Bronze) Women’s 1500m - Pooja (Silver) Decathlon - Tejaswin Shankar (Silver) Men’s Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel (Silver) Mixed 4x400m relay - Gold Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable (Gold) Women’s 100m hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (Gold) Women’s 4x400m Relay - Gold Men’s 4x400m Relay - Silver Women’s Long Jump - Ancy Sojan (Silver) Women’s Long Jump - Shaili Singh (Bronze)

30 May 2025, 08:14:26 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Arshad Nadeem Fires 86.34m To Reach Javelin Final Arshad Nadeem made a commanding return to competition, qualifying for the men’s javelin final at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 with a huge throw of 86.34m on his very first attempt. This marks the Olympic champion’s season opener and his first outing since clinching gold at the Paris Olympics with a record-breaking effort of 92.97m. Nadeem, showing no signs of rust, wasted no time in stamping his authority on the field.

30 May 2025, 08:18:48 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Gandhe Qualify For Women’s 200m Final India are set to double their sprint power in the women’s 200m final at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025. Jyothi Yarraji cruised through with a slick 23.74s, finishing second in her heat and grabbing a direct ticket to the final with the fifth-best time overall. Right on her heels, Nithya Gandhe clocked 23.77s to finish third in her heat, sneaking into the final as one of the fastest losers. Two Indians in the mix, the final’s about to get seriously quick.

30 May 2025, 08:44:42 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Sachin Yadav, Yash Vir Singh Secure Spots In Men’s Javelin Final Sachin Yadav and Yash Vir Singh have both secured their places in the men’s javelin final at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025. Yadav delivered a strong throw of 79.62m, while Yash Vir followed with a solid 76.67m, ensuring their qualification for the final. The men’s javelin final is set to take place on May 31, the last day of the championships, at 1:40 pm IST.

30 May 2025, 09:54:56 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: India’s Men's 4x100m Relay Team Disqualified India’s medal hopes in the men’s 4x100m relay at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 ended in heartbreak after a baton exchange error led to disqualification. With a season-best timing of 38.69 seconds, the fourth fastest in Asia, the team had entered as strong contenders. But the baton handover faltered, with Pranav and Ragul stepping in for Gurindervir and Animesh. The stadium watched in disbelief as the error unfolded, echoing the pain of a similar setback in 2017.

30 May 2025, 10:28:21 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Official Reason Revealed For India’s 4x100m Relay Disqualification The official reason for India’s men’s 4x100m relay disqualification at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, was a baton exchange outside the takeover zone. The team of Manikanta Hoblidar, Amlan Borgohain, Rahul Kumar, and Pranav Gurav finished second in the heats, but their result was overturned. India ran without regular members Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur, who were replaced by Pranav and Rahul.

30 May 2025, 11:21:47 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Heptathlon Heats Up - Nandini Agasara Takes Commanding Lead India's Nandini Agasara is setting the pace in the heptathlon, sitting comfortably at the top with 4500 points. She's opened up a sizeable lead over China's Liu Jingyi, who’s in second with 4210, and Chinese Taipei’s Cai Juan Chen with 4193. Kazakhstan’s Alina Chistyakova (3961), Korea’s Iseul Han (3916), and Uzbekistan’s Ugiloy Norboeva (3841) are chasing the pack, while Pei Hsuan Lin of Chinese Taipei rounds out the current top seven at 3570. Agasara's consistency across events is proving too strong so far, but with more to come, the chase isn’t over yet.

30 May 2025, 01:18:12 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Streaming Info The live streaming of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 is available on the STN SPORTS YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

30 May 2025, 02:07:37 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan Reach 400m Hurdles Final India will have two athletes in the women’s 400m hurdles final as Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan cruised through their heats with composed, confident runs. The final, scheduled for 2:20 PM IST on Saturday, offers a shot at history. It’s been a long wait, 36 years since PT Usha claimed India’s last gold in the event back in 1989. Now, with both Vithya and Anu in the mix, the country dares to dream again.

30 May 2025, 03:17:24 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Gulveer, Abhishek Set For Men’s 5000m Final Men’s 5000m final coming up shortly, with two Indian athletes, Gulveer Singh and Abhishek Pal, set to take the track. Both will be aiming to make their mark in this high-stakes race and push for a podium finish.

30 May 2025, 03:52:38 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Gulveer Singh Wins 5000m Gold With CR Gulveer Singh stormed to gold in the men’s 5000m final, completing a superb distance double with a Championship Record time of 13:24.77, breaking the 2015 mark of 13:34.47. Hanging back early, he surged through the field and kicked hard on the final lap to seal the win.

30 May 2025, 04:18:07 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Parul Chaudhary Clinchs Silver In Women's 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary clinched the silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. The defending champion from the 2023 edition in Bangkok, Parul clocked a personal best and national record time of 9:12.46, surpassing her own previous mark of 9:13.39 set at the 2025 Doha Diamond League. Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto Tanui took gold with 9:10.46, while compatriot Daisy Jepkemei secured bronze in 9:27.51.

30 May 2025, 04:20:50 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Pooja Settles For Gold In Women's High Jump Indian athlete Pooja won the gold medal in the women’s high jump at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday. She became only the second Indian woman to achieve this feat after Bobby Aloysius. Pooja was the only competitor to clear 1.89m in the final, securing a historic victory for India.

30 May 2025, 04:35:27 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Nandini Agasara Clinches Gold In Heptathlon India’s Nandini Agasara clinched a sensational gold in the heptathlon at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday. Trailing China’s Liu Jingyi by 54 points before the final event, Agasara clocked 2:15.54 in the 800m to leap ahead and secure victory with a total of 885 points. With this feat, she becomes only the third Indian woman to win heptathlon gold at the Asian Championships, joining the ranks of Swapna Barman (2017) and Soma Biswas (2005).

30 May 2025, 05:13:40 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4 Live Updates: Medal Tally India continued their strong performance at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, Korea, holding on to second place in the medals tally at the end of day four. With a total of eight gold medals, Indian athletes have maintained consistent form across track and field events, staying behind only hosts South Korea in the standings.

Day 5 Schedule 1:40PM - Men's Javelin Throw Final - Sachin Yadav, Yash Vir Singh 2PM - Men's 200m Final - Animesh Kujur 2:10PM - Women's 200m Final - Nithya Gandhe, Jyoti Yarraji 2:20PM - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - Vithya Ramraj, Anu R 2:40PM - Women's 5000m Final - Sanjivani Baburao, Parul Chaudhary 3:20PM - Women's 800m Final - Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja 3:40PM - Men's 800m Final - Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar 3:55PM - Women's 4x100m Relay Final - India (Nithya Gandhe, Abinaya Rajarajan, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari AT, V Sudheeksha)