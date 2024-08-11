Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Seven Beautiful Proposals By Athletes During The Games In City Of Love

Let's take a look at the athletes who proposed to their partners in front of the camera during the Paris Olympics 2024

Massimo Bertelloni, left, puts a ring on the finger of team Italys Alessia Maurelli. AP Photo
Massimo Bertelloni, left, puts a ring on the finger of team Italy's Alessia Maurelli after she accepted his marriage proposal at the end of the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Dar Yasin
"The City of Love" is hosting the 33rd edition of the modern Olympic Games and amid the highly competitive environment, there were some light moments when lovers displayed their love and proposals for marriage were made. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

As this year's Olympics is about to end in a few days, let's take a look at the athletes who proposed to their partners in front of the camera during the Paris Olympics 2024

1. Pablo Simonet and Maria Campoy

Before the opening ceremony, Pablo Simonet of Argentina's men's handball team proposed to Maria Campoy, a player on the women's hockey team. In a video posted on Simonet’s Instagram, the two teams gathered for a group photo. Simonet asked Campoy to marry him during the photo, and she tearfully embraced him after saying yes, while their teammates cheered.

2. Alice Finot and Bruno Martinez Bargiela

French track and field athlete, Alice Finot finished fourth in the women's 3000m steeplechase final and missed bronze by just three seconds, but she managed to break the European steeplechase record with a commendable time of 8:58.67. Just after that, she proposed to her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martínez Bargiela, using a pin that read, "Love is in Paris." The crowd went berserk as Bargiela accepted.

"I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we've been together for nine years, then I would propose," Finot told reporters. "I don't like doing things like everyone else. Since he hadn't done it yet, I told myself that maybe it was up to me to do it," Finot said.

3. Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon

The French women's skiff sailors, Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon experienced double joy as they were both proposed to after winning bronze medals. Steyaert, who had joked earlier that her boyfriend promised engagement only for gold or silver, was completely surprised.

"Our boyfriends said at the beginning of the project that if we won a medal, we would be engaged, but mine said, ‘Only gold or silver,’ so after the medal race, I said, ‘Okay so I will not be engaged,’" Sarah recounted during a press conference. However, upon returning to the beach, both found their boyfriends on one knee. "Of course, we had to say yes," Sarah said.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will come to a close on August 11. - AP/Robert F. Bukaty
Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Gala Event Online And On TV

BY Outlook Sports Desk

4. Justin Best and Lainey Duncan

It was one of the best proposals of the Paris Olympics 2024, when American rower Justin Best proposed to his girlfriend of nine years, Lainey Duncan, in a very public manner during a live TV show. Best not only won the USA's first gold in rowing in 60 years on August 5, but he also proposed to Duncan. Family members held 2,738 yellow roses, symbolizing each day of their Snapchat streak, during the proposal.

5. Huang Ya Qiong and Liu Yuchen

Chinese badminton player Liu Yuchen proposed to his fellow Olympian girlfriend, Huang Ya Qiong after she secured a gold medal in the badminton mixed doubles final. On the court at La Chapelle Arena, Yuchen knelt and presented Qiong with a ring. Still revelling in her victory, Huang was overjoyed and accepted the proposal.

Ma Long creates history at Paris Olympics 2024 - AP
Paris Olympics: Ma Long Scripts History For China With Sixth Table Tennis Gold

BY Associated Press

"For me, the proposal is very surprising because I have been preparing for the game," she told the Associated Press. "Today I am an Olympic champion and I got proposed, so that’s something I didn’t expect," said Qiong.

6. Payton Otterdahl and Maddy Nilles

Despite missing the podium finish, the American shot putter Payton Otterdahl proposed to his girlfriend Maddy Nilles beneath the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The beautiful setting made the moment even more special. Otterdahl shared the pictures of the proposal on his social media platform.

7. Alessia Maurelli and Massimo Bertelloni

Alessia Maurelli, Italy's rhythmic gymnast, was proposed to by her boyfriend Massimi Bertelloni at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris. This is the same place where badminton player Huang Ya Qiong got engaged just one week before.

The Italian national Olympic team's official handle posted on X that "SHE SAID YES." "First, the Olympic bronze with the Rhythmic Butterflies, then the ring! What a joy for Alessia Maurelli and her Massimo!!!"

Maurelli, 27, had just won the group all-around bronze medal with the team she captains. She cried as she accepted the proposal from her partner Massimo Bertelloni, whom she has been with for more than two years, according to her Instagram account.

