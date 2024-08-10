Aman Sehrawat Bags Paris Olympics Bronze: Wishes Pour In From All Over India

Paris: Bronze medalist India's Aman Sehrawat poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

