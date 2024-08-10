Other Sports

Aman Sehrawat Bags Paris Olympics Bronze: Wishes Pour In From All Over India

The 21-year-old 57kg free-style grappler, who was raised by his grandfather after he lost his parents as a child, defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in a high-intensity third-place contest to become India's youngest medallist at the Olympics

Paris: Bronze medalist India's Aman Sehrawat poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Wrestler Aman Sehrawat overcoming adversity to stand on the podium on Friday touched an emotional chord with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and former cricketer Virender Sehwag as they led the tributes to the 21-year-old, who won a bronze medal to take India's tally at the Paris Olympics to six.  (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

The 21-year-old 57kg free-style grappler, who was raised by his grandfather after he lost his parents as a child, defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in a high-intensity third-place contest to become India's youngest medallist at the Olympics.

Aman Sehrawat is India's first Under-23 World Wrestling Championships gold medallist. - File/United World Wrestling
BY Minal Tomar

Before him, celebrated shuttler P V Sindhu held the title of being India's youngest Olympic podium finisher after she claimed a silver in the 2016 Games at the age of 21 years, one month and 14 days.

PM Modi lauded Aman's tenacity, saying, "More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat."

Wrestling has not missed a medal at the Olympics since 2008 and Sehrawat's effort ensured the streak remained unbroken.

Sushil Kumar broke the glass ceiling by winning the bronze in Beijing (2008), and since then Yogeshwar Dutt (2012), Sakshi Malik (2016), Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia (2021) have kept the tradition intact.

Praising the youngster, who has trained since childhood at the famed Chhatrasal Stadium, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on 'X', "What a way to earn your first Olympic medal! Aman Sehrawat, your performance in the bronze medal match was top-notch! You have battled through every adversity, and despite the struggles, you've come out on top. The entire nation is proud of you, Aman!"

Aman Sehrawat after winning his bronze medal bout at the Paris Olympics. - PTI
Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, who also comes from Chhatrasal, said, "Well done Aman Sehrawat brother! Congratulations to this great wrestler for the bronze medal. Aman, you played very well. Indian wrestling never returns empty handed from the Olympics (since 2008)."

Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra said Aman's humility makes him stand out.

"Your determination on the mat, your focus, and the way you carry yourself with humility and grace—these are the qualities that make a true champion. Securing bronze in Paris is a huge achievement, but more than that, it's a reflection of your relentless pursuit of excellence.

"I’m incredibly proud of you, and I know you've made the entire nation proud too. Keep shining, champ!" wrote Bindra on 'X'.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sehwag said, "Congratulations Aman Sehrawat for the wrestling bronze at Paris Olympics. You have made us all so proud."

