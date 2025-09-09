WNBA: Head Coach Becky Hammon Unsurprised By A'ja Wilson's Display In Las Vegas Aces Victory

It was also Wilson's 10th game with both 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, breaking her own single-season record for such games, which she achieved last year

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon insisted that she was unsurprised by A'ja Wilson's record-breaking contribution in their 80-66 victory over the Chicago Sky. 

Hammon watched on as Wilson registered 31 points and 11 rebounds for the Aces, setting a league record with her 13th game with at least 30 points so far this season. 

It was also Wilson's 10th game with both 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, breaking her own single-season record for such games, which she achieved last year. 

After Sunday's game, Wilson is now averaging a league-best 23.8 PPG and 10.1 rebounds, which is second in the WNBA to Chicago's Angel Reese, who was suspended by the team for the first half and was dealing with back issues in the second half.

The result saw Las Vegas extend their winning stretch to 14 matches, the fourth-longest run in WNBA history behind the 2001 Los Angeles Sparks (18), 2014 Phoenix Mercury (16) and 1998 Houston Comets (15).

The Aces are now tied with the Atlanta Dream for second place in the league, with the Minnesota Lynx (33-9) having already wrapped up the number one overall seed and home-court advantage in the play-offs.

In addition to her offensive brilliance, Wilson also displayed her quality in defence, stealing the ball three times against Chicago as well as blocking four shots. 

Indeed, Wilson also now has 85 blocks and 61 steals, the second season in a row she has reached 60 in both stats.

The only other WNBA players who have had 60/60 seasons in those categories are Lisa Leslie (2005 for Los Angeles) and Yolanda Griffith (2000 for the Sacramento Monarchs).

Wilson is among the favourites to win the MVP trophy, which would be the fourth of her career, but Minnesota's Napheesa Collier has also enjoyed a fine individual season. 

And Hammon has seen first hand the work Wilson has been putting in, insisting that her superstar player is deserving of all the accolades that have come her way.

"She's the only person in the gym and in the world that's both a lion and a gazelle. She's both," Hammon said.

"She can dance around you, or she can eat you up physically and dominate you. The way she does it on both ends, I talk about her blocks a lot… It blows your mind sometimes.

"She does it on our side on the defensive end. That's so elite… She's dominant on both ends, and it's really special to have a front row seat to watch her."

