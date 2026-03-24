Orlando Magic Vs Indiana Pacers, NBA 2026: Siakam’s 37 Points Help Pacers Beat Magic In 126-128 Thriller
Pascal Siakam scored 37 points and came up with a game-saving block on Paolo Banchero in the final seconds to help the Indiana Pacers snap a franchise-record 16-game losing streak. Despite Banchero’s valiant 39-point effort for the Orlando Magic, Indiana’s efficient 55% shooting from the field proved decisive. Jarace Walker contributed 20 points, while Andrew Nembhard orchestrated the offense with 13 points and 14 assists. The Magic mounted a late 9-0 run to cut into a 12-point deficit, but Banchero was unable to convert the tying layup over Indiana’s length at the buzzer.
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