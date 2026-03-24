Orlando Magic Vs Indiana Pacers, NBA 2026: Siakam’s 37 Points Help Pacers Beat Magic In 126-128 Thriller

Pascal Siakam scored 37 points and came up with a game-saving block on Paolo Banchero in the final seconds to help the Indiana Pacers snap a franchise-record 16-game losing streak. Despite Banchero’s valiant 39-point effort for the Orlando Magic, Indiana’s efficient 55% shooting from the field proved decisive. Jarace Walker contributed 20 points, while Andrew Nembhard orchestrated the offense with 13 points and 14 assists. The Magic mounted a late 9-0 run to cut into a 12-point deficit, but Banchero was unable to convert the tying layup over Indiana’s length at the buzzer.

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NBA: Orlando Magic vs Indiana pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates with teammates including forward Jarace Walker (5) and guard Andrew Nembhard, right, after defeating the Orlando Magic in an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA: Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic
Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) drives past Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA Basketball Game: Orlando Magic vs Indiana pacers
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) struggles to get off a shot against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) and forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA Basketball Game: Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, right, drives against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Indiana pacers
Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) reacts after sinking a 3-point shot against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA Basketball: Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) looks to pass the ball against Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA 2025-26: Orlando Magic vs Indiana pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, right, goes after a loose ballin front of Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA 2025-26: Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) grabs a rebound in front of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) and guard Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Indiana pacers
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, center, tries to move past Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker, back left, and guard Andrew Nembhard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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Basketball: Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter, center, makes a move to get through Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin, left, and guard Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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