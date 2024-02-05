New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra on Monday scored a magnificent maiden double hundred in Test match cricket. Batting on day two of the 1st Test against South Africa at Mount Maunganui, the 24-year-old reached the milestone with much ease to help the Kiwis cross the 400-run mark in the first innings. (More Cricket News)
NZ Vs RSA, 1st Test: Ravindra Gets To His Maiden Double Ton - Watch
Ravindra's previous highest Test score was 18 runs that came against India in the 2021 tour
Ravindra worked a single off Proteas skipper Neil Brand in the second session in the first Test to reach the milestone. He was eventually bowled on 240 by Brand himself. Ravindra's innings included 26 fours and three maximums.
Surprisingly, Ravindra's previous highest Test score was 18 runs which he achieved on two occasions, both against India during the 2021 tour. The double ton from Ravindra added yet another feather in his cap after capping off a sensational 2023 in the ODI World Cup last year.
Ravindra scored four tons in the tournamet that came against England, Australia and Pakistan. With 578 runs in 10 matches, he finished the tourney as the fourth-highest run-getter after Virat Kohli (765 runs), Rohit Sharma (597 runs) and Quinton de Kock (594).
“The way I bat is natural, if it’s there I’ll hit it, but on that surface, I had to be a lot more selective. Kane provided me with the perfect template of how to do it. Being able to learn from him throughout the partnership was great,” Ravindra said.
At tea, the BlackCaps were 475 for the loss of seven wickets against the Proteas.