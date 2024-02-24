Sports

NZ Vs AUS: David Warner Set To Miss 3rd T20I Due To Injury, Likely To Be Fit For IPL

Warner had also sat out the second T20I as part of Australia's rotation strategy that saw the visitors seal the series against New Zealand

PTI
PTI

February 24, 2024

David Warner won't play the third NZ Vs AUS T20I but will be fit for the upcoming IPL. Photo: File Image
info_icon

Dashing Australia opener David Warner is likely to be fit for the start of next month's IPL after missing the final T20I against New Zealand here due to adductor soreness. The 37-year-old, who retired from Tests and ODIs last month, will take seven to 10 days to regain his full fitness. (More Cricket News)

"Warner will require a brief recovery period which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Warner had also sat out the second T20I as part of Australia's rotation strategy. He will quit the shortest format after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in June this year.

Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd Test: David Warner Retirement - null
David Warner Not One Of The 'Greats Of Cricket', Says Former Australian Cricket Team Coach John Buchanan

BY

Warner had captained Delhi Capitals last year following Rishabh Pant's horrific accident and emerged as the highest run-scorer for the team with 516 runs, including six fifties.

He was booed off the ground by the Kiwi supporters after scoring 32 in 20 balls in the opening T20 game against New Zealand in Wellington.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement