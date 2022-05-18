Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

New Zealand’s Tour Of England 2022: Stuart Broad, James Anderson Return To Three Lions Test Squad Under Ben Stokes

England are beginning a new leadership era in Test cricket under new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum. England will play New Zealand in 3 Tests.

New Zealand’s Tour Of England 2022: Stuart Broad, James Anderson Return To Three Lions Test Squad Under Ben Stokes
James Anderson is 39 years old and is still going strong for England. Twitter (@jimmy9)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 May 2022 4:56 pm

Veteran fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were recalled to the England Test squad on Wednesday under new captain Ben Stokes for the three-match series against New Zealand starting next month at home. (More Cricket News)

Anderson and Broad were dropped for the tour of the West Indies earlier this year, which followed a stinging 4-0 Ashes loss in Australia. But the 39-year-old Anderson and 35-year-old Broad will return as England begin a new era of leadership under Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum.

The first squad under Stokes and McCullum contains two new faces in Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Durham seam bowler Matthew Potts, who were called up for the first time. Joe Root was selected after giving up the Test captaincy after the series loss in the West Indies.

Related stories

WI Vs ENG: James Anderson, Stuart Broad Axed As England Continue To Cull After Ashes Debacle

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG: No James Anderson, Will Stuart Broad Carry England's Bowling Load?

English cricket has endured a turbulent few months with Root, coach Chris Silverwood, the director of cricket and, most recently, the CEO, all stepping down, while the team sits at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings after losing its last four series and nine out of 14 Tests in that run.

The first step in England's "red-ball reset" comes against reigning Test champion New Zealand, with the series-opener at Lord's starting on June 2. “This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum),” said Rob Key, the new managing director for England men's cricket.

“With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand in next month's Test series.” Anderson and Broad are by far England's leading Test wicket-takers but were the highest-profile victims of a post-Ashes shakeup at the start of the year.

They were expected to be recalled after the appointments of Key and Stokes but their returns were made even more likely because of England's long list of injured fast bowlers, which includes Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher.

England also announced Wednesday that Australian coach Matthew Mott had been appointed to lead the limited-overs teams on a four-year contract. The 48-year-old Mott had been coach of the Australia women's team since 2015, leading it to back-to-back T20 World Cup titles in 2018 and 2020 and the 50-over World Cup title last year.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root. 

Tags

Sports New Zealand's Tour Of England England National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team Stuart Broad James Anderson Ben Stokes Brendon McCullum Joe Root Jofra Archer Matthew Mott The Ashes Cricket
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read