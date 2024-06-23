Motorsport

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen Confident Of Dethroning Lando Norris

The pair, who have won the previous eight Spanish Grands Prix between them (three for Verstappen and five for Hamilton), start second and third on the grid in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will start in second and third at the Spanish Grand Prix
info_icon

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are confident they can claim victory from the clutches of Lando Norris ahead of Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.  (More Motorsport News)

The pair, who have won the previous eight Spanish Grands Prix between them (three for Verstappen and five for Hamilton), start second and third on the grid in Barcelona. 

The seven-time world champion out-qualified team-mate George Russell for only the second time this season as the Mercedes drivers took third and fourth, underlining their re-emergence as contenders close to the front after a series of car developments. 

“I’m really happy, thank you everyone I’m super happy to be here in the top three," Hamilton said. "It’s been a difficult year and a huge amount of work from everyone back at the factory, and finally we are starting to see those incremental steps moving closer to the guys ahead.

“I didn’t expect us to be fighting for pole necessarily, but there were bits there where I thought maybe we will be close and so to be there I’m just grateful.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the pole position for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 22, 2024. The race will be held on Sunday. - (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Spanish Grand Prix Quali Result: Lando Norris Stuns Max Verstappen To Secure Pole Position

BY Associated Press

On the team making steps forward, he added: “We’ve made huge steps forward and it’s really just down to every single individual back at the factory who is pushing and designing and making the new parts that we get to bring as early as possible to these races.

"Slowly the car is crafting into a racing machine that we can hopefully fight the guys at the front.

“George did a great job today so hopefully tomorrow we can apply pressure to the two cars ahead.” 

Red Bull's Verstappen will start on the front row, but in second place after being pipped by Norris to claim his second career pole. 

The Dutchman appeared out of reach when he improved his own time, which was already fastest, by more than 0.2 seconds on his final run, only for Norris to cross the line moments later to beat Verstappen by 0.02 seconds. 

Lando Norris pipped Max Verstappen to pole in Barcelona - null
Spanish GP: Lando Norris Celebrates 'The Perfect Lap' After Pipping Max Verstappen To Pole

BY Stats Perform

However, Verstappen is confident of claiming a seventh victory of the season to grow his lead over Leclerc at the top of the driver's championship. 

"I think in qualifying it was all coming together a bit nicer," Verstappen said. "We have been trying to find the balance because the practice sessions have been difficult.

"So I was quite happy in qualifying - I even got a nice little tow from Checo to Turn One to really extract everything we could. But unfortunately, it was just not enough. That is how it goes sometimes and overall we can still be very happy with this performance in qualifying and definitely all to play for tomorrow.

"Even throughout qualifying, the wind started to pick up a little bit, maybe that made it a bit more difficult for us. Overall, a good performance again in qualifying.

"They are never easy qualis because you're always in a battle with yourself. of course now, there's more teams. And when it's that close for pole position, it's always great."

