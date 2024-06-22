Motorsport

Spanish Grand Prix Quali Result: Lando Norris Stuns Max Verstappen To Secure Pole Position

Lando Norris earned his first career victory in May when he won in Miami. He started that race from fifth

Lando Norris, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying AP Photo
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the pole position for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 22, 2024. The race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
info_icon

Lando Norris snatched pole position from Max Verstappen during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday. (More Motorsport News)

Norris grabbed his second career pole with a late run that edged the three-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton will start third, just ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell. Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are next.

It was a hectic morning for Norris after his McLaren team evacuated its hospitality suite because of a fire shortly before practice started.

Norris earned his first career victory in May when he won in Miami. He started that race from fifth.

“It was pretty much a perfect lap, so I am super, super happy,” Norris said.

Carlos Sainz during the Free Practise at the Spanish Grand Prix 2024. - X | Scuderia Ferrari
F1 Spanish GP 2024 Preview: Carlos Sainz Eyes Home Win, Max Verstappen Seeks To Relive Past Glory

BY Associated Press

“We have been close the past two months, ever since Miami. We probably missed out on pole because we didn't do that perfect lap. We made some changes on the final lap and found the room to improve.”

Pole sitters have won 24 of the 33 F1 races held at the 4.6-kilometer (2.8-mile) track located just north of Barcelona.

Verstappen holds a 56-point lead over Leclerc in the drivers' standings.

