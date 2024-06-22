Motorsport

Spanish GP: Lando Norris Celebrates 'The Perfect Lap' After Pipping Max Verstappen To Pole

It was also a good day for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, who qualified in third, one place ahead of team-mate George Russell

Lando Norris pipped Max Verstappen to pole in Barcelona
Lando Norris celebrated "pretty much the perfect lap" after he claimed pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen. (More Motorsport News)

McLaren's Norris set the best time of 1:11.383 in Barcelona on Saturday, which had started dismally for the team when their hospitality facilities had to be evacuated due to a fire.

Norris, who was 0.2 seconds quicker than Verstappen, showed no sign of distraction though, and with all staff having been safely ushered from any danger, it was a day to celebrate for the team, whose second driver Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10 despite failing to set a time in Q3.

"It was pretty much a perfect lap, when you are on a good lap and getting excited but the whole thing went perfectly in the end," he said.

"It was close but super happy, it was my best pole position, I've not had many. We've been close all weekend but really this was about a perfect lap and that is what I did today.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the pole position for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 22, 2024. The race will be held on Sunday. - (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
BY Associated Press

"It's not just this weekend, we've been quick the last two months, and since Miami we've been very strong.

"We probably missed out on pole by not doing a perfect lap but today was the perfect lap."

It was also a good day for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, who qualified in third, one place ahead of team-mate George Russell.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz placed fifth and sixth respectively.

Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying Top 10

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) 

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

