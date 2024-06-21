Spanish Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch The Formula 1 Race

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will come alive as the 20 single seaters will hit the road on June 21, Friday for the free practise session of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024. (More Motorsport News)
Spain holds a significant place in Max Vertsappen's heart, for Barcelona is where he won his maiden Grand Prix back in 2016. The Red Bull ace has continued his winning streak here since 2022. Also, this time around, he is the favourite, but given the uncertainties this season of F1 is bringing on the tracks, will Vertsappen still be the frontrunner?
The Spanish Grand Prix marks the tenth round of the 2024 F1 season, and so far Mercedes have not celebrated a single victory. Only a single podium sealed by George Russell at the Canadian Grand Prix is what's holding the pride for the German manufacturers.
Speaking of Ferrari, after enduring a nightmare in Montreal, they are coming with an update in the SF-24's floor and Barcelona - the 2.894-mile track filled with straights and a mix of both high and low speed corners will see if the Italian manufacturers fail or win this time.
McLaren is giving tough competition to Red Bull, having secured 212 points and not to mention, Lando Norris' best phase of Formula One career -- winning his first Grand Prix in Miami-- and four podium finishes so far.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings
Friday 21 June:
Free Practise 1 – 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 9:30pm AEST / 5:00 pm IST
Free Practise 2 – 4pm BST / 11am ET / 1am AEST / 8:30 pm IST
Saturday 22 June:
Free Practise 3 – 11:30am BST / 6:30am ET / 8:30pm AEST / 4:00pm IST
Qualifying - 3pm BST / 8am ET / 12am AEST / 7:30 pm IST
Sunday 23 June:
Grand Prix Race – 2pm BST / 9am ET / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST
Where to watch Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024?
In India the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.
Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.
The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.