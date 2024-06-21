Motorsport

Spanish Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch The Formula 1 Race

The weekend of Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 has finally arrived. Here's how, when and where you can watch the races live, race timings, and all you need to know

X | Formula 1
Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024. Photo: X | Formula 1
info_icon

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will come alive as the 20 single seaters will hit the road on June 21, Friday for the free practise session of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024. (More Motorsport News)

Spain holds a significant place in Max Vertsappen's heart, for Barcelona is where he won his maiden Grand Prix back in 2016. The Red Bull ace has continued his winning streak here since 2022. Also, this time around, he is the favourite, but given the uncertainties this season of F1 is bringing on the tracks, will Vertsappen still be the frontrunner?

The Spanish Grand Prix marks the tenth round of the 2024 F1 season, and so far Mercedes have not celebrated a single victory. Only a single podium sealed by George Russell at the Canadian Grand Prix is what's holding the pride for the German manufacturers.

Speaking of Ferrari, after enduring a nightmare in Montreal, they are coming with an update in the SF-24's floor and Barcelona - the 2.894-mile track filled with straights and a mix of both high and low speed corners will see if the Italian manufacturers fail or win this time.

McLaren is giving tough competition to Red Bull, having secured 212 points and not to mention, Lando Norris' best phase of Formula One career -- winning his first Grand Prix in Miami-- and four podium finishes so far.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings

Friday 21 June:  

Free Practise 1 – 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 9:30pm AEST / 5:00 pm IST

Free Practise 2 – 4pm BST / 11am ET / 1am AEST / 8:30 pm IST

Saturday 22 June:  

Free Practise 3 – 11:30am BST / 6:30am ET / 8:30pm AEST / 4:00pm IST

Qualifying - 3pm BST / 8am ET / 12am AEST / 7:30 pm IST

Sunday 23 June: 

Grand Prix Race – 2pm BST / 9am ET / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST

Where to watch Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024?

In India the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.

Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.

The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Police Files FIR Against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi
  2. Deep Dive | Ep 11 | Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Shaukat Hussain and UAPA
  3. Yoga Day: PDP Chief Mufti Claims Employees Including Pregnant Women Forced To Join PM Modi's Event In J&K; Govt Denies
  4. Odisha Govt Extends Curfew In Balasore Till Friday Midnight
  5. 'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leaders Celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's Return As He Gets Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  2. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  3. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
  4. 'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot
  5. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
Sports News
  1. India Vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma Credits Jasprit Bumrah After Thumping Win In Super 8s
  2. India Vs Afghanistan, Super 8 T20 World Cup: India Win Big And Kohli Makes History - Data Debrief
  3. Netherlands Vs France, Euro 2024: Les Bleus Doing 'All They Can' To Ensure Kylian Mbappe Plays
  4. Halle Open: Jannik Sinner Rallies To Reach Quarter-finals
  5. Denmark 1-1 England, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Calls For Calm But Accepts ENG Not Good Enough
World News
  1. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  2. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
  3. Financial Struggles Worsen For Americans Amid Inflation | Which Jobs Will Sustain And Which Will Decline?
  4. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  5. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports Highlights June 20: Euro 2024 - England Held 1-1 By Denmark; Slovenia Also Draw 1-1 Against Serbia
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths