Mexican Grand Prix: Sergio Perez Hoping To Turn 'Terrible' Season Around At Home

Sergio Perez described his 2024 Formula 1 season as "terrible", but is hoping for a strong result at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend to turn his campaign around. (More Motorsport News)
Perez currently finds himself eighth in the drivers' championship and 204 points behind Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.
The Mexican started the season strongly with four podium finishes in the first five races, but has since failed to reach the top three.
Back-to-back retirements in Monaco and Canada halted his early season momentum, with Perez not finishing higher than sixth in the last 13 races since.
His recent run of form has seen McLaren overtake Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with the British-based team now 40 points in front heading into the final five races.
"I know I've had a terrible season. It started really well, but it's been really, really difficult," Perez told BBC Sport.
"If I had a strong result, it can definitely change my season massively in terms of personal feeling. So I'm really up for it."
The Mexican's start to the season was rewarded with a new two-year deal, but Perez's subsequent slump has led to sustained speculation about his future.
After Red Bull chose to stick with him beyond the summer break, Perez impressed at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but finished without anything to show for it after a last-lap collision with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
He then finished 10th and seventh in the following two races in Singapore and the United States.
But the return of highly-rated Liam Lawson, who finished ninth in Austin last weekend in his first race since replacing Daniel Ricciardo at RB, has further heightened focus on Perez's form.
Yuki Tsunoda is also still aiming to make his claim for a promotion, while Franco Colapinto has also impressed since taking over from Logan Sargeant at Williams.
"This is Formula 1. Sometimes the results are not coming, and you just have to make sure you keep your head down," Perez said.
"You focus on the stuff that you can control and the rest is something that you cannot get bothered with."