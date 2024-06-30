Max Verstappen Hit With Penalty For Lando Norris Crash As George Russell Clinches Austrian Grand Prix Win

Mercedes claimed a huge win at the Austrian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen was hit with a time penalty for causing a crash. (More Motorsport News)
Reigning Formula One champion Verstappen collided with his title rival Lando Norris, who was forced out of Sunday's race, and was penalised 10 seconds for his trouble.
That crash came on lap 64 out of 71, with Verstappen - who had led for much of the race from pole - penalised three laps later after a virtual safety car at Spielberg.
And Russell took full advantage by speeding past the stricken vehicles of Verstappen and Norris to claim his and Mercedes' first race victory of the season.
It marks the Briton's second career win.
It was not all doom and gloom for McLaren despite Norris' crash, with Oscar Piastri clinching second place.
Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium, while Lewis Hamilton took fourth ahead of Verstappen, who was incredibly close to taking a record-setting fifth victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Nico Hulkenberg came in sixth, while Charles Leclerc endured a difficult day and finished 11th.
Data Debrief: Frustration for Lando and Max
Norris had finished in the top four in each of the last six races before this one, as many times as in the previous 15. He is one podium away from equalling John Watson as the 13th-highest British driver with the most podiums in Formula 1 history, but he will now have to wait for that particular feat.
Verstappen, too, was dealt a blow. He remains just one podium away from overtaking Alain Prost and Fernando Alonso as the driver with the fourth-highest solo podium finishes in F1 history.
Daniel Ricciardo, meanwhile, marked his 250th F1 race with a ninth-place finish.
Top 10
1. George Russell (Mercedes)
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
6. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
8. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
9. Daniel Ricciardo (RB)
10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)