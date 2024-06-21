Lewis Hamilton's F1 Car 'Sabotage' Anonymous Mail: Toto Wolff Denies Allegations, Calls Police To Investigate

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain prepares at his box during the 2nd practice session for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Friday, June 21, 2024. The race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain prepares at his box during the 2nd practice session for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Friday, June 21, 2024. The race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)