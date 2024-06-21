Lewis Hamilton's F1 Car 'Sabotage' Anonymous Mail: Toto Wolff Denies Allegations, Calls Police To Investigate

Lewis Hamilton is yet to secure a win, or podium in the 2024 Formula 1 season. However, all of a sudden, amid the disappointments just ahead of the tenth round, at the Spanish Grand Prix, an anonymous email popped up on everyone's phone in the paddock. It alleged that Toto Wolff and team were 'sabotaging' Hamilton's car. (More Motorsport News)
Nevertheless, the Mercedes boss not only rejected the allegations stating it to be 'upsetting, particularly when someone is talking about death' but also called the police to look into the matter.
The interesting point to be noted is that, this anonymous message of Lewis Hamitlon's life threat was sent to the same F1 members and media representatives who recieved a WhatsApp text regarding Red Bull's principle Christian Horner, earlier this year.
What Did Toto Wolff Say About Hamilton 'Sabotage' Letter?
The anonymous letter claimed that it has been writted by a Mercedes team member. However, Toto Wolff has expressed skepticism. "It is not from a member of the team. When we get these emails - and we get tonnes of these kinds of emails - it is upsetting, particularly when someone is talking about death", he said.
“So on this one I have instructed (the team) to go on full force. We have the police inquiring, we are researching the email address and telephone.
“Online abuse like that has to stop. People can’t hide behind their computers and abuse teams or drivers like this.
“On this particular one, I have instructed to go on full force. We have the police inquiring [about] it. We're researching the IP address. We are researching the phone. All of that because online abuse in that way needs to stop. People can't hide behind their phones or their computers and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this," the Mecedes boss went on explaining.
"I don’t know what some of the conspiracy theorists and lunatics think out there, but Lewis was on the team for 12 years, we trust each other, and we want to end on a high.
And if you don’t believe that, you can believe we want to win the constructors’ championship and that needs both cars."
What was written in Lewis Hamilton 'Sabotage' Anonymous mail?
The email that created a storm in the Merecedes AMG Petronas F1 team's paddock ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix claimed that "underhand" actions were occurring within the team against Lewis Hamilton. It also suggested that these actions were “dangerous" that could “ultimately be life-threatening to Lewis.”
The message was particularly targeting Wolff, cliaming that "systematic sabotaging” of Hamilton's W15 car has been done which causes disadvantage for the 41-year old and apparently advantage for his team-mate George Russell.
What Did Lewis Hamilton Say?
Lewis Hamilton, who is heading to Ferrari in 2025, was shocked just like everyone else by the email alleging sabotage of his car.
In Barcelona he said, "Of course, things can always be done better within the team and that comes through conversations and communication. That is something we are consistently working on. We all want to finish on a high and I feel we owe that to our long-term relationship.”