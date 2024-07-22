Motorsport

Hungarian GP: Hamilton Labels Verstappen Collision As A 'Racing Incident' As Pair Avoid Punishment

Verstappen and Hamilton made contact, with the three-time world champion briefly sent into the air and off the track as he was overtaken by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen-Hungarian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided on the 63rd lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix
info_icon

Lewis Hamilton labelled his clash with Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix as a "racing incident" after finishing third on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Hamilton and Verstappen made contact coming into turn one at the Hungaroring with seven laps of the race remaining. 

The Dutchman attempted to go on the inside of his former rival to secure the final podium place, but in doing so locked up his front tyres. 

Verstappen and Hamilton made contact, with the three-time world champion briefly sent into the air and off the track as he was overtaken by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

The stewards swiftly placed the incident under investigation and conducted their analysis of it after the race, with the pair both escaping punishment for the collision. 

Max Verstappen finished fifth in Hungary - null
Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Fumes At 'S***' Red Bull Strategy After Finishing Fifth

BY Stats Perform

"For me it was a racing incident," Hamilton told Sky Sports. 

"Ultimately he was much quicker and he sent it. I moved a little to defend, but I left enough space on the inside and he locked up and obviously then couldn't turn.

"He came at a different trajectory and clipped my wheels. If he was under control he would have gone by."

“It’s nerve-wracking when you see the pace at which they close the gap on corners," Hamilton added of Red Bull's pace.

Oscar Piastri claimed his first Formula 1 win at the Hungarian Grand Prix - null
Hungarian GP: Piastri Claims Maiden Triumph As Lewis Hamilton Reaches Podium Milestone - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"You just laugh to yourself because it’s not something I can do, particularly on the last sector they were very very strong, same as the McLarens.

“I saw him coming from a long way back and he was able to brake a lot later than me, but he sent it up the inside, I stayed still and he clipped the wheel and went over, so I think it was a racing incident."

Hamilton's third-place finish saw him claim a 200th podium, the first driver in the history of the competition to reach that milestone. 

The seven-time world champion, who claimed 49 of those podium finishes with McLaren, was pleased to see his former team produce their first one-two since the Italian Grand Prix in 2021. 

“Big thanks to this amazing crowd and a huge congratulations to the McLarens with the one-two, that’s my old original family so it’s great to see," Hamilton said. 

“For us, the team have done a great job at pushing this car ultimately, we didn’t have the pace of the McLarens or of the Red Bulls but we were just able to hold on at the beginning of the race, it was very tough to hold on and make those tyres last."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Hails England Hero Shoaib Bashir After Five-for Seals Series Win
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Five-star Shoaib Bashir Secures England Series Win Over West Indies
  3. India Vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NEP-W Match
  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs UAE-W Match
  5. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan Women Beat Nepal By Nine Wickets In Dambulla
Football News
  1. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  2. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  3. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
  4. Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United
  5. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  2. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  3. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  4. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  5. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Economic Boycott Of Muslims’: MP Mahua Moitra Moves SC Against Kanwar Yatra Eateries Order
  2. Gujarat Reports 13 Fresh Cases, 5 Fatalities Related To Chandipura Virus
  3. More Than 4,500 Indian Students Return From Violence-Hit Bangladesh
  4. India News Highlights: Economic Survey To Be Tabled On Monday; Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh
  5. ‘Bowing Before Gun-Toting Forces’: Omar Abdullah Slams Calls For Delaying J&K Polls Amid Terror Attacks
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  2. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  3. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  4. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
  5. 5 Fun And Simple Ways To Live Sustainably
World News
  1. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  2. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  3. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Attacks Intensify As Tensions Rise Between Kyiv And Moscow
  5. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate