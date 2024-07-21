Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Fumes At 'S***' Red Bull Strategy After Finishing Fifth

Max Verstappen raged at Red Bull's strategy after finishing fifth at the Hungarian Grand Prix, declaring the team are no longer able to rely on a pace advantage. (More Motorsport News)
Verstappen recorded his joint second-worst finish of the year at the Hungaroring as Oscar Piastri led Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two.
The three-time world champion's race was defined by a collision with old rival Lewis Hamilton, coming into contact with the Mercedes on lap 63 when he overshot a corner on an attempted overtake.
Verstappen vented his frustrations over team radio, telling race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase: "You gave me this s*** strategy. I'm trying to rescue what's left."
Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, the Dutchman refused to apologise for those comments as he said: "I don't think we need to apologise.
"I just think we need to do a better job. I don't know why people think you cannot be vocal on a radio. This is a sport. If some people don't like that, then stay home."
Verstappen, who also dropped below Charles Leclerc late on, continued: "I'm not happy.
"On a day when we're lacking pace compared to McLaren, you hope we do the right things with strategy, which was not the case.
"You can't rely on a little pace advantage. Maybe last year when the car was quite a lot faster than everyone else, but in the position we are in now, we can't do that.
"Naturally that frustrates me because I want things to be done better. I'm realistic.
"Today we couldn't have beaten the McLarens, but a P3 was on the cards if we were on it a bit more."