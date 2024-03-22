Motorsport

Australian Grand Prix Live Streaming: Race Timings, Date, Where To Watch On TV And Online

With Red Bull establishing their dominance in the 2024 Formula 1 season, all the teams are gearing up for the third race at the Australian Grand Prix. Here are the race timings for the week, preview, free practice report, streaming options, and everything you need to know

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
(AP%20Photo%2FScott%20Barbour)%0A
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the second practice session of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
info_icon

The initial two races of the 2024 Formula 1 season demonstrate that of all teams, it is Red Bull once again, dominating the track from the beginning to the end with Max Verstappen behind the wheel taking 25+ lead and Sergio Perez admirably paving the way to the podium. Ferrari secured P3 in both the Bahrain and Jeddah Grand Prix. It is the time of the Australian Grand Prix now, which takes place on March 24, Sunday. (More Formula 1 News)

The free practice session on Friday (March 22) gave one clear message, that this time there might be a shift in dynamics. Unlike previous occasions, it was Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, not Max Verstappen, who claimed the top spot in the second free practice session. Ferrari's ace outpaced the RB20 car and finished the 3.28 miles Melbourne GP circuit first. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz secured third place trailing behind the Dutchman. Sap

Advertisement

Ferrari%20driver%20Charles%20Leclerc%20of%20Monaco%20steers%20his%20car%20through%20some%20gravel%20during%20the%20second%20practice%20session%20of%20the%20Australian%20Formula%20One%20Grand%20Prix%20at%20Albert%20Park%2C%20in%20Melbourne%2C%20Australia%2C%20Friday%2C%20March%2022%2C%202024.%20%0A%0A
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car through some gravel during the second practice session of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
info_icon

Last year, the Australian Grand Prix witnessed three colours at the podium. Max Verstappen, as usual, was first on the podium, Mercedes' star Lewis Hamilton on P2 and Aston Martin's driving master Fernando Alonso on P3.

Apart from Red Bull, with the two races done and dusted so far, only the Scuderia Ferrari has managed to achieve podium finishes. Carlos Sainz secured third place at the Bahrain International Circuit, while Charles Leclerc finished in third position at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

In the previous race, two weeks ago at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, all the focus was on Oliver Bearman, an 18-year-old Formula 2 driver who replaced Sainz at Ferrari while he underwent surgery for his appendix, entered F1 first time, finished at P7, a place ahead of the seven-time world champion. Nevertheless, the Spaniard has recovered now and is back on the tracks.

Advertisement

Australian Grand Prix Race Timings:

March 23, Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 12:30 p.m. AEDT | 7:00 a.m. IST

Qualifying - 4:00 p.m. AEDT | 10:30 a.m. IST

March 24, Sunday

Grand Prix Race - 3:00 p.m. AEDT | 9:30 a.m. IST

Where to watch the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix race?

In India, the 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Race will be available to stream on the FanCode app and F1 TV Pro.

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of F1 races in India.

In Australia, Channel 10, Fox Sports will broadcast the 2024 Formula 1 Grand Prix race, and to stream online it will be available on Foxtel Go, Kayo Sports, 10 Play.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads