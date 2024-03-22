Australian Grand Prix Live Streaming: Race Timings, Date, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The initial two races of the 2024 Formula 1 season demonstrate that of all teams, it is Red Bull once again, dominating the track from the beginning to the end with Max Verstappen behind the wheel taking 25+ lead and Sergio Perez admirably paving the way to the podium. Ferrari secured P3 in both the Bahrain and Jeddah Grand Prix. It is the time of the Australian Grand Prix now, which takes place on March 24, Sunday. (More Formula 1 News)
The free practice session on Friday (March 22) gave one clear message, that this time there might be a shift in dynamics. Unlike previous occasions, it was Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, not Max Verstappen, who claimed the top spot in the second free practice session. Ferrari's ace outpaced the RB20 car and finished the 3.28 miles Melbourne GP circuit first. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz secured third place trailing behind the Dutchman. Sap
Advertisement
Last year, the Australian Grand Prix witnessed three colours at the podium. Max Verstappen, as usual, was first on the podium, Mercedes' star Lewis Hamilton on P2 and Aston Martin's driving master Fernando Alonso on P3.
Apart from Red Bull, with the two races done and dusted so far, only the Scuderia Ferrari has managed to achieve podium finishes. Carlos Sainz secured third place at the Bahrain International Circuit, while Charles Leclerc finished in third position at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
In the previous race, two weeks ago at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, all the focus was on Oliver Bearman, an 18-year-old Formula 2 driver who replaced Sainz at Ferrari while he underwent surgery for his appendix, entered F1 first time, finished at P7, a place ahead of the seven-time world champion. Nevertheless, the Spaniard has recovered now and is back on the tracks.
Advertisement
Australian Grand Prix Race Timings:
March 23, Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 12:30 p.m. AEDT | 7:00 a.m. IST
Qualifying - 4:00 p.m. AEDT | 10:30 a.m. IST
March 24, Sunday
Grand Prix Race - 3:00 p.m. AEDT | 9:30 a.m. IST
Where to watch the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix race?
In India, the 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Race will be available to stream on the FanCode app and F1 TV Pro.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of F1 races in India.
In Australia, Channel 10, Fox Sports will broadcast the 2024 Formula 1 Grand Prix race, and to stream online it will be available on Foxtel Go, Kayo Sports, 10 Play.