Motorsport

F1: Alex Albon Believes Williams' Foundations Are Strong Despite Poor Results

After 14 races last season, Alex Albon had achieved five top 10 finishes yet has only finished in the top-half of the field twice at the same point this season

Alex-Albon-f1-driver
Alex Albon at the Belgian Grand Prix.
info_icon

Alex Albon remains confident that the foundations are in place for Williams to improve despite their recent spell of disappointing results. (More Motorsport News)

After 14 races last season, Albon had achieved five top 10 finishes yet has only finished in the top-half of the field twice at the same point this season.

Williams revealed that their car was overweight at the start of the season, estimated to have cost them 0.45 seconds per lap.

Despite the disappointment, however, Albon still feels the team are heading in the right direction.

“It's a real shame that at the start of the year, we were not on-weight where we should have been,” he told Motorsport.com.

“Our car should have been in the points consistently for the first few races and then we would have shuffled down to where we are now.

“A lot of what-ifs but I'm happy we're getting the foundations in place. I don't think without the changes we've made, I would ever see us as a team that can get out of this backfield battle.

“I feel like now at least we've got foundations that can bring us up."

While Albon remains realistic that Williams needs to improve, he also feels their struggles are in part due to the improvement of the rest of the field.

"We are obviously not where we want to be. Truthfully, I feel like that's testament to the other teams too. That midfield group has made such a huge step,” he said.

"We've made a good step but relative to the others, maybe we are holding back a little bit.

"We've done a lot of changes within the team, last year into this year, there's been big changes around the DNA of the car, but also the structure of the team.

"When you put the team under that much work and do that many changes, it shows the cracks.”

Due to those cracks, scrutiny has been focused on team principal James Vowles, who joined the Williams in 2023 after 12 years at Mercedes.

His arrival saw an immediate improvement as Williams finished seventh in the Constructor’s Championship in 2023, three places better than the previous season.

They currently sit ninth but Albon still believes Vowles remains “the right man for the job”.

He said: "I have been very much a part of the project. James has brought me into it. He's very straight. He doesn't tell you things are better than they actually are, and I like that.

"I feel like whenever something's not come to plan he tells me the areas that the team needs to work on. He tells me if there's anything I can do to help.”

That pragmatism has rubbed off on the 28-year-old driver, who cannot see titles coming Williams’ way soon.

“If I am being totally honest, I don't see us being in position to fight for wins and titles for a while, but to do steps where we start nipping in and getting podiums,” said Albon.

"I believe that 2026 would be difficult, but winning in '27 would be much more realistic. We've got great investment, and we're recruiting very aggressively.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
  2. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  3. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  4. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
  5. Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Feyenoord Sign Hugo Bueno On Season-Long Loan Deal From Wolves
  2. Former Milan Boss Costacurta Backs Zaniolo's Return To Italy With Atalanta
  3. EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United
  4. MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC
  5. West Ham United: Max Kilman Eyeing England Recognition Following Hammers Switch
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  2. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  3. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  4. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  5. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha: Doctor Booked For ‘Raping’ 2 Women Patients, Relatives Assault Accused
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. I-Day: Delhi Metro Services To Begin At 4am On August 15, Says DMRC
  4. Day In Pics: August 13, 2024
  5. Delhi: Patients Return Home Without Treatment As Doctors' Strike Enters Day 2
Entertainment News
  1. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  2. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  3. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  5. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
US News
  1. Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship
  2. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  3. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  4. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  5. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
World News
  1. 'Allegations Are Exaggerated', Says Lawyer For Suspect In Alleged Plot Against Taylor Swift Concerts In Austria
  2. Hamas Fires Rocket At Israel's Tel Aviv, Lands In Sea
  3. Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship
  4. Israel-Hamas War: Iran Rejects European Leaders' Call To Refrain From Retaliatory Attacks
  5. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone