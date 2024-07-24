Motorsport

Belgian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: F1 Race Start Time, Schedule, Weather Forecast - All You Need To Know

Ahead of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2024, here is all you need to know about live streaming, telecast, world feed, weather forecast and more

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia
From left: McLaren driver Lando Norris, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, Randy Singh McLaren strategy and sporting director, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian GP. Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
info_icon

Formula One now heads to Spa-Francorchamps this coming weekend for one last race before heading to the 2024 summer break. (More Motorsport News)

What a fascinating season it has been so far and McLaren can end this phase with another high after having picked up a 1-2 win at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend. Lando Norris fought off team's orders as he handed the pole to Oscar Piastri following an early swap of cars.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen still is the prime contender to win the championship but Norris has ruled himself out ahead of the Belgian GP.

Piastri and Norris took 1-2 with Lewis Hamilton taking in the third position at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Speaking of the Spa GP, Verstappen has won his last Grand Prixs here and looks to make it four in a row.

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing arrives to a media interview in the paddock ahead of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, July 18, 2024. The Hungarian F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday, July 21, 2024. - (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton's Career Shifts; Verstappen Confronts Triple Challenge Mid-Season

BY Associated Press

Another victory for the Red Bull's champion driver could extend his 76-point Championship lead and perhaps end the talk of being overtaken by his fellow competitors when the F1 season returns for the final ten races.

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, here is all you need to know -

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2024. The race start is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Belgian Grand Prix Full Schedule

There will be no sprint race at the Belgian GP.

  • Practice 1: Friday, 5:00 pm

  • Practice 2: Friday, 8:30 pm

  • Practice 3: Saturday, 4:00 pm

  • Qualifying: Saturday, 7:30 pm

  • Race: Sunday, 6:30 pm

(All times are IST)

Where to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2024?

In India the F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.

Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.

The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.

Belgian Grand Prix Weather Forecast

The local weather could see a possibility of rain on Friday and Saturday. There is a 50% chance of rain. Main Race day sees a lower chance of rain but there will be cloud cover with temperatures around 19 degrees Celsius.

