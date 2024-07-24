Belgian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: F1 Race Start Time, Schedule, Weather Forecast - All You Need To Know

Formula One now heads to Spa-Francorchamps this coming weekend for one last race before heading to the 2024 summer break. (More Motorsport News)
What a fascinating season it has been so far and McLaren can end this phase with another high after having picked up a 1-2 win at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend. Lando Norris fought off team's orders as he handed the pole to Oscar Piastri following an early swap of cars.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen still is the prime contender to win the championship but Norris has ruled himself out ahead of the Belgian GP.
Piastri and Norris took 1-2 with Lewis Hamilton taking in the third position at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Speaking of the Spa GP, Verstappen has won his last Grand Prixs here and looks to make it four in a row.
Another victory for the Red Bull's champion driver could extend his 76-point Championship lead and perhaps end the talk of being overtaken by his fellow competitors when the F1 season returns for the final ten races.
Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, here is all you need to know -
When is the Belgian Grand Prix?
The Belgian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2024. The race start is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
Belgian Grand Prix Full Schedule
There will be no sprint race at the Belgian GP.
Practice 1: Friday, 5:00 pm
Practice 2: Friday, 8:30 pm
Practice 3: Saturday, 4:00 pm
Qualifying: Saturday, 7:30 pm
Race: Sunday, 6:30 pm
(All times are IST)
Where to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2024?
In India the F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.
Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.
The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.
Belgian Grand Prix Weather Forecast
The local weather could see a possibility of rain on Friday and Saturday. There is a 50% chance of rain. Main Race day sees a lower chance of rain but there will be cloud cover with temperatures around 19 degrees Celsius.