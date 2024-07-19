Motorsport

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton's Career Shifts; Verstappen Confronts Triple Challenge Mid-Season

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell have won back-to-back races, with Russell finishing first in Austria before Hamilton surprisingly took the victory at Silverstone, and the team arrives to this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix with renewed hope after a long spell of self-doubt

Max Verstappen at Hungarian Grand Prix F1 AP Photo
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing arrives to a media interview in the paddock ahead of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, July 18, 2024. The Hungarian F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Just when Lewis Hamilton decided he needed to switch teams, here comes Mercedes and finally gives him a competitive car. (Live Streaming | More Motorsport News)

Mercedes has elbowed its way into the most tightly contested Formula One season since three-time reigning champion Max Verstappen wrested the mantle of serial winner from Hamilton in 2021.

Hamilton's win at the British GP was his first victory since the second-to-last race of the 2021 season.

The British driver also knows better than anyone how to win on the Hungaroring's tight corners. He holds a record eight wins here, with his last triumph coming in 2020. He also scored a pole position on this track last year.

"It's game on, we're fighting, we're chasing, and we're going to try and win as many races or compete for as many wins as possible,” Hamilton said while preparing for the race weekend.

Hamilton stunned the sport by announcing that he was leaving for Ferrari in 2025. He has since insisted that his focus in completely on making the most of his final months with Mercedes.

“We are united as a team, and we're going to try and make sure we finish the season on a high."

With five different winners in the last seven races, it is clear that it is no longer a foregone conclusion that Red Bull will sweep up most of the victories.

Verstappen still commands a healthy lead on 255 points, with McLaren's Lando Norris in second with 171. But the Dutch driver is now facing fast challengers from three different teams when you include the Ferrari's of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen acknowledged that the gap between his car and the best of rest has largely disappeared.

“The last few races we've not been the quickest car, so I don't expect that to suddenly now be any different,” said Verstappen, who has won here the past two years.

“Of course we will bring upgrades, hopefully that will give it a good boost, but at the moment just one to try and see how that will work this weekend.”

Red Bull is under more pressure in the constructors' championship, which combines the points taken from each team's two drivers. Red Bull has 373 points; Ferrari 302, McLaren 295, and Mercedes 221.

That is largely due to the slump by Verstappen's teammate Sergio Pérez. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that his poor performances were “unsustainable” after the Mexican driver finished 17th at the British GP two weeks ago.

“I'm the first one that is not satisfied with the past races, with the past results, and I'm the one that wants to get back to our top form. that's the main objective for us this weekend,” Pérez said.

Norris has had a very fast car over the recent races and has lamented not scoring a second career win after coming out on top at Miami in May. He was in the running for victory in Canada, Spain and Britain before coming up short.

“We're still learning from these things. It's better than later on when we probably have even more chances to do so,” Norris said. “It hurts and I think, those tough times, you're going to experience at certain times and certain points.”

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning British Formula One - | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
F1 British GP 2024: Lewis Hamilton Ends 945-Day Drought with Victory At Silverstone - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

The Hungarian GP marks the start of the second half of the season. Qualifying is on Saturday for Sunday's race.

