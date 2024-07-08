Motorsport

F1 British GP 2024: Lewis Hamilton Ends 945-Day Drought with Victory At Silverstone - In Pics

The British Grand Prix 2024 saw two Brits on the podium with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton securing victory and Lando Norris of McLaren getting P2. The Red Bull star Max Verstappen secured p3 starting from P4. The race was all about the records created by Hamilton who ended a two-year winless streak, on July 7, Sunday at Silverstone. Now, the Mercedes star, not only holds the record for most wins at the British Grand Prix but also owns the record for most wins at a single circuit in Formula One's history with 9 wins.