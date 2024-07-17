Motorsport

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch

Last year, the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix saw Red Bull's dominance with Max winning the race and Sergio Perez securing P3. In the middle of the podium stood the McLaren star, Lando Norris. This year, let's see who gets the Hungary shine, check the live streaming details below

2024 Britain F1 GP Auto Racing photo gallery_11
2024 Britain F1 GP Auto Racing | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
info_icon

After breaking Lewis Hamilton's curse of two winless years, the Formula One is heading towards its 13th race of the 2024 season, Hungarian Grand Prix, set to unfold on the weekend of July 22.  (More Motorsport News)

Last weekend, Lewis Hamilton finally ended his 945-day wait for success, winning the very own British Grand Prix. Sharing the podium with fellow Brit Lando Norris and rival Max Verstappen, the seven-time world champion said, "It's so tough. I think for anyone, but the important thing is how you continue to get up and you've got to continue to dig deep even when you feel like you're at the bottom of the barrel," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

Last year, the Hungarian Grand Prix saw Red Bull's dominance with Max winning the race and Sergio Perez securing P3. In the middle of the podium stood the McLaren star, Lando Norris.

Coming to this weekend, the storyline revolves around the comeback of team Mercedes, having secured victories in the past two races, at Silverstone with Hamilton and the Red Bull Ring with George Russell. Meanwhile, Scuderia Ferrari are losing its shine. At the British Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc finished outside the points in P14, while Carlos Sainz managed a fifth-place finish.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 Race timing

July 19, Friday:

Free Practise 1 - 17:00

Free Practise 2 - 16:00

July 20, Saturday:

Free Practise 3 - 16:00

Qualifying - 19:30

July 21, Sunday:

Grand Prix Race - 18:30

Where to watch F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024?

In India the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.

Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.

The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs UAE-W Match
  3. Salem Spartans Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match
  5. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
Football News
  1. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
  2. Houssem Aouar Becomes Laurent Blanc's First Signing At Al-Ittihad
  3. Chelsea Women Sign Lucy Bronze On A Free Transfer After Barcelona Departure
  4. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
  5. Enzo Fernandez's 'Racist' Video: Chelsea Open 'Disciplinary Procedure' Against Argentina Star
Tennis News
  1. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  3. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: After Civic Notice, Unauthorized Structure Cleared Near Family Residence In Pune
  3. Mumbai: First Underground Metro Line To Start From July 24
  4. Hyderabad: Physiotherapist Kills Family For His ‘Illicit Relationship’ With Colleague
  5. Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Govt 'Unstable' Amid Rumours Of Yogi-KP Maurya Rift
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  2. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  3. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  4. Natasa Stankovic Jets Out Of Mumbai With Son Agastya Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya - Watch Viral Video Inside
  5. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9: Watch Endearing BTS Moments From Salman Khan Starrer
US News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  3. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  4. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  5. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
World News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Meet Sue Mi Terry, Ex-CIA Official Charged With Being A South Korean Agent, Admits To Shocking Details
  3. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  4. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  5. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics