F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch

After breaking Lewis Hamilton's curse of two winless years, the Formula One is heading towards its 13th race of the 2024 season, Hungarian Grand Prix, set to unfold on the weekend of July 22. (More Motorsport News)
Last weekend, Lewis Hamilton finally ended his 945-day wait for success, winning the very own British Grand Prix. Sharing the podium with fellow Brit Lando Norris and rival Max Verstappen, the seven-time world champion said, "It's so tough. I think for anyone, but the important thing is how you continue to get up and you've got to continue to dig deep even when you feel like you're at the bottom of the barrel," Hamilton told Sky Sports.
Last year, the Hungarian Grand Prix saw Red Bull's dominance with Max winning the race and Sergio Perez securing P3. In the middle of the podium stood the McLaren star, Lando Norris.
Coming to this weekend, the storyline revolves around the comeback of team Mercedes, having secured victories in the past two races, at Silverstone with Hamilton and the Red Bull Ring with George Russell. Meanwhile, Scuderia Ferrari are losing its shine. At the British Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc finished outside the points in P14, while Carlos Sainz managed a fifth-place finish.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 Race timing
July 19, Friday:
Free Practise 1 - 17:00
Free Practise 2 - 16:00
July 20, Saturday:
Free Practise 3 - 16:00
Qualifying - 19:30
July 21, Sunday:
Grand Prix Race - 18:30
Where to watch F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024?
In India the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.
Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.
The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.